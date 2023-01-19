Oddities expo draws lovers of the weird to Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR — Lovers of the strange, unusual and downright freaky braved the rain last Saturday to shop for one-of-a-kind items during the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Hundreds lined up outside the expo hall on Saturday morning, waiting to get inside, where San Diego County oddities shops and national vendors were selling their wares. Out on the road, a stream of cars in northbound traffic jostled from the Via de la Valle exit toward the Fairgrounds.

Inside O’Brien Hall, visitors of all ages perused booths displaying preserved specimens in jars, mammal and insect taxidermy, animal skulls, jewelry, home decor and more. Sheep eyeballs sealed in jars sat in neat rows at one booth, while candle holders made from horse spines sat at another.

If viewing taxidermied animals was not enough, attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a rabbit taxidermy class. The Oddities Museum walk-through experience, “The Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown,” also offered spooky entertainment for those who dared pass.

The Fairgrounds marked the second stop on the expo’s 2023 traveling show, which will pop up in other major cities throughout the United States over the next 10 months.

More pictures from the Oddities and Curiosities Expo: