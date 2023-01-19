Legal Notices, January 20, 2023

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and consider adopting a proposed resolution that would change the City’s Master Fee Schedule to establish fees for the following city services: • Local Register Application • Mills Act Contract Application • Mills Act Inspections A copy of the proposed fee rates, the amount of costs, or estimated costs, required to provide the services for which the fee or service charge is applied is available for review at the Planning Division at the Faraday Offices (1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad CA 92008) during normal business hours and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/mills-act-program. If adopted, the historic preservation application fees will be effective April 17, 2023. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Strong in the Community Development Department at 442-339-2721 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. If you challenge the adoption of fees in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 2023. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/20/2023, 01/27/2023 CN 27274

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CLEAN ENERGY ALLIANCE The Board of Directors of Clean Energy Alliance will conduct a public hearing to consider adopting a resolution adjusting Clean Energy Alliance’s rates for its Community Choice Aggregation Program, effective February 1, 2023. As proposed, the rates will achieve a minimum 2% electric generation cost savings compared to San Diego Gas & Electric’s rates, which are expected to be increased by an average of 40% compared to current rates. The exact proposed rates in all categories being adjusted are available on Clean Energy Alliance’s website at TheCleanEnergyAlliance.org. DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, January 26, 2023 TIME OF HEARING: 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard PLACE OF HEARING: San Marcos City Hall Virtual via zoom Zoom.us Meeting ID: 813 7641 0530 Telephonically by dialing: (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 813 7641 0530 All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and comment on adopting a Resolution Amending Rates for Clean Energy Alliance. Members of the public unable to attend the public hearing may submit their comments and recommendations in writing to Clean Energy Alliance, via email to [email protected], which must be received no later than 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to ensure consideration by the Board. DATED: January 9, 2023 Susan Caputo, MMC, Interim Board Secretary Clean Energy Alliance Published: Thursday January 13, 2023 Published: Coast News Thursday January 20, 2023 Posted: Thursday January 13, 2023 City of San Marcos, City Hall 01/13/2023, 01/20/2023 CN 27259

PUBLIC NOTICE January 5 2023 TAKE NOTICE THAT; anyone with an equal, prior or superior equitable or legal right or interest in/to/for/of the Title: HABIG, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY HABIG or LANDSDALE, JAMIE JEFFREY or JAMIE JEFFREY LANDSDALE in any style variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said Title, right or interest in/to/for Title is HEREBY REQUESTED to present their claim to witness: Jamie Habig, 338 Avenida Descanso unit 2 Oceanside, California,( 92057) before expiration of thirty days of this publication. 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27257

T.S. No.: 220929254 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: Optec Order No. 95526397 APN: 265-451-37-00 Property Address: 7961 Camino De La Dora Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 2/28/2022. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Optec International, Inc, a Wyoming corporation Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 3/9/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0105377 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/6/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $2,232,299.73 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7961 Camino De La Dora Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 265-451-37-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 220929254. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 220929254 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 1/3/2023 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 BY: Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer 01/13/2023, 01/20/2023, 01/27/2023 CN 27254

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JONATHAN WATKINS Case# 37-2022-00051375-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jonathan Watkins. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeffrey Watkins, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeffrey Watkins be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 08, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. Legacy Legal Inc 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27277

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS JOSEPH SCARDINA Case# 37-2023-00001301-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Thomas Joseph Scardina. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Steven Scardina, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Steven Scardina be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 22, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27276

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL–CONTRADEMANDA) NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): RILEY MURPHY YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): ALEXIS CONSUELO SARMIENTO You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): NORTH COUNTY DIVISION Superior Court of the State of California 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 SHORT NAME OF CASE (from Complaint): (Nombre de Caso): MUNDAY vs. HARRIS, et al. CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso): 37-2020-00030643-CU-PO-NC The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Andrew S. Meyers, Esq. Straus Meyers LLP 225 Broadway, Ste 1550 San Diego CA 92101 Date: (Fecha), 11/01/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), , Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual cross-defendant. 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2022 CN 27270

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at the public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held on January 23rd, 2023. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com Storage address: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026. Terms are CASH ONLY! Champagne Lakes RV Resort reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Nancy Dumont, Mini Storage 5 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27256

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, January 27th, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com . Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×10 Mueller, Jessica 10×7.5 Worden, Tommy 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27255

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIMBRA LISA CAMPBELL Case# 37-2022-00048766-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kimbra Lisa Campbell. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Brett Stewart Campbell, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Brett Stewart Campbell be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: February 15, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Room: Judge John B. Scherling. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jessica Wade 16466 Bernardo Center Dr. Suite 136 San Diego CA 92128 Telephone: 858.618.1100 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27251

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00045302-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Adrineh Keshishian filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Adrineh Keshishian change to proposed name: Adrineh Aris. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/03/2023 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27246

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00051912-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Julia Madeline Prestera filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Julia Madeline Prestera change to proposed name: Julia Madeline Liu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/29/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000891 Filed: Jan 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. After Yes Floral House. Located at: 2764 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mrs. Bobbi V. Ballwey, 2764 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2023 S/Mrs. Bobbi V. Ballwey, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000428 Filed: Jan 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TGA of North San Diego. Located at: 628 Lynwood Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Be Rogue LLC, 628 Lynwood Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett Roggenkamp, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000932 Filed: Jan 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Honeybee Realty. Located at: 10620 Treena St. #230, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA 9/2010-7901. Registrant Information: 1. Chantelle Brown, 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010-7901. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2023 S/Chantelle Brown, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000541 Filed: Jan 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On Pointe; B. Sharpen San Diego. Located at: 1612 Broadway, Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #275, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Chapman, 1612 Broadway, Camp Pendleton CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Chapman, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027613 Filed: Dec 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Super Smog. Located at: 2120 W. Mission Rd. #110, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Johnson Mai Nguyen, 155 Las Flores Dr. #41, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Johnson Mai Nguyen, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9028086 Filed: Dec 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Massage Concepts Solana Beach. Located at: 655 San Rodolfo Dr. #125, Del Mar CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 13759 Pine Needles Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Information: 1. Zentastic Wellness Inc., 12925 El Camino Real #J25, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anne Chao, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000663 Filed: Jan 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rudy Courier Service. Located at: 2375 Caringa Way #J, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Randal Robert Brackin, 2375 Caringa Way #J, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Randal Robert Brackin, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/2023 CN 27268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000015 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hellbent for Hair. Located at: 334 Main St. #A, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hellbent for Hair, 334 Main St. #A, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2023 S/Regina Gregory, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27267

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000549 Filed: Jan 10, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catch Real Estate; B. Catch Real Estate Solutions. Located at: 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Blue Corner Inc., 13277 Kingsfield Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Esaul Alatriste, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27266

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027954 Filed: Dec 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alexsys. Located at: 4635 Rim Cir. #104, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexandra Visnyei, 4635 Rim Cir. #104, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Speros A. Doumas II, 4729 Aqua Del Caballete, San Clemente CA 92673. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/1998 S/Alexandra Visnyei, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27260

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000096 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luckie Carrasco Fitness. Located at: 4750 Calle Las Positas #E158, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luckie Star Carrasco, 4750 Calle Las Positas #E158, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Luckie Star Carrasco, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03/2023 CN 27258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000009 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Cybersecurity and UCAAS. Located at: 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D403, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Rocky Keath Spears, 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rocky Keath Spears, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027821 Filed: Dec 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Pacific Landscape & Design. Located at: 709 Oceanview Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dave Debruin Mr., 709 Oceanview Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/1987 S/Dave Debruin Mr., 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000025 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jazmine Amelia Sound and Ceremony. Located at: 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A399, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jazmine Amelia-Vincenty Larue, 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A399, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2022 S/Jazmine Amelia-Vincenty Larue, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9028033 Filed: Dec 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prophase Electric; B. Prophase Energy. Located at: 1001 La Sombra Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2132 Lemon Ave., Escondido CA 92029. Registrant Information: 1. Fulop Construction Inc., 1001 La Sombra Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gordon Fulop, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027833 Filed: Dec 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breathe Oceanside LLC. Located at: 4750 Oceanside Blvd. #A5, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Breathe Oceanside LLC, 4413 Mission Ave. #G207, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Marina Chavez, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027221 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Am Art. Located at: 4362 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zeniya Thomas, 4362 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zeniya Thomas, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027493 Filed: Dec 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foster Thornton Welling. Located at: 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Welling Fiduciary Services Inc., 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130; 2. Foster Thornton LLC, 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Nancy F. Thornton, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027769 Filed: Dec 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Himalayan Sherpa Cuisine. Located at: 795 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kalash Enterprises LLC, 17012 Grandee Way, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ishwari Prasad Pandey, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027737 Filed: Dec 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simpler Home Loans. Located at: 3855 Avocado Blvd. #210, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DTJS Financial Services Inc., 3855 Avocado Blvd. #210, La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph M. Sesi, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027691 Filed: Dec 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tri-City Overhead Door. Located at: 736 Abbywood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Frederic Aaron Rush Mr., 736 Abbywood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/03/2003 S/Frederic Aaron Rush Mr, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27238