Oceanside vegetation fire 60% contained, damages home

OCEANSIDE — A 21-acre vegetation fire caused minor damage to one home, threatened multiple commercial buildings and was 60% contained, the Oceanside Fire Department said today.

The blaze began at 2:23 p.m. Sunday on the edge of a marshy wetland known as Talone Lake, according to fire officials.

Arriving firefighters from Oceanside and Camp Pendleton could see thick smoke rising rapidly with flames next to the intersection of Frazee Road and Mission Avenue, an Oceanside battalion chief said.

Crews quickly identified access points into Talone Lake, an area known to contain transient camps and thick vegetation. Multiple fire engines gained access to the fire area and used hose lines, hand tools and chainsaws to stop the forward progress of the fire.

Shortly after containing the initial fire, another fire about 200 yards further into the vegetation was noticed by fire crews. Heavy vegetation and difficult access allowed the fire to grow out of control and quickly overwhelmed the fire resources assigned, officials said.

Because of the potential for the fire to threaten a nearby residential neighborhood and shopping center, additional resources were ordered, including law enforcement, fire engines, ladder trucks, a water tender, a Cal Fire San Diego ground crew and a helicopter, the battalion chief said.

During the firefight, crews reported 20- to 30-foot flames threw embers eastward across College Boulevard and into the Walmart Shopping Center, which prompted evacuations of residents and businesses.

The embers and superheated air released into the neighborhood and businesses caused damage to the exterior of one single-family residence and to a cardboard storage bin directly behind Walmart. Water bucket drops made by Cal Fire aircraft and action by ground forces were critical in stopping the forward rate of spread and keeping the fire from extending into homes and businesses, the battalion chief said.

Crews gained control around the perimeter of the fire, stopped its forward progress and contained it to 21 acres within two-and-a-half hours.

The fire was 60% contained by late Sunday. Two fire engines were continuing to patrol the area to check for hotspots overnight, with crews expected to continue checks over the next one to two days until 100% containment can be made.

Firefighters were exposed to smoke and heat, but no firefighters were injured.

Oceanside Police Department detained and questioned one suspect regarding the fire before being released. No arrests were made. The fire was believed to be caused by an individual, with further investigation underway.