Vista Fire Department acquires six new engines, ambulance

VISTA — The Vista Fire Department has acquired six new fire engines and a new paramedic ambulance, which are expected to enhance the department’s emergency response capabilities and equip firefighters and paramedics with better tools.

Four of the engines are specifically for structural firefighting and paramedic response, while one is intended for fighting smaller fires and fire mop-ups, and another is tailored for brush fires.

Vista fire personnel, city officials and community members celebrated the arrival of the new equipment on Thursday at the Vista Civic Center. Residents could also see the engines up close, speak with fire personnel, and learn about the trucks’ capabilities.

“We can get to calls more efficiently, and faster. We absolutely need it, and absolutely appreciate everything you guys have done,” said Vista Fire Fighters Association Local 4107 President Frank Wirtz, addressing city officials.

According to Vista Deputy Fire Chief Robbie Ford, two of the engines, the paramedic ambulance and the brush fire engine, were purchased as part of the department’s apparatus replacement schedule. Two other fire engines were purchased “out of sequence” to replace other engines in reserve status from 2003.



One patrol engine was also purchased as an additional piece of equipment. The total cost of the new equipment totaled $4.7 million, paid through the city’s Apparatus Replacement Funds.

“The two purchased out of sequence were non-custom engines on the production line without a buyer. Vista purchased them due to a need to replace aged reserve equipment. This has created a very modern and reliable frontline and reserve fire engine fleet,” Ford said.

The two structural non-reserve engines will enter frontline service at the city’s fire stations 1 and 5. The larger engines hold between 500 and 750 gallons of water, while the smaller engine for mop-ups holds 250 gallons of water.

Three fire personnel are assigned to each of the main fire engines, and between three and four are assigned to the brush fire engine. Two individuals are assigned to the small fire engine and the paramedic ambulance.

Mayor John Franklin emphasized that the new engines exemplify the city’s commitment to public safety and the council’s financial stewardship.

“Public safety is our very top priority. It’s the thing that we spent two-thirds of our city budget on,” Franklin said.

Fire Chief Gerard Washington, who took the helm of the city’s fire department last year, thanked city staff, fire personnel and community members for their support.

“These are the types of things that take care of our personnel — brand-new equipment, support, and training,” Washington said.