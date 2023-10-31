Oceanside skateboarding demo highlights adaptive riders

OCEANSIDE — A local skateboarding advocacy group celebrated the adaptive skating community with a demonstration last week in downtown Oceanside, featuring para athletes from around the world ahead of a worldwide competition in Los Angeles.

The Poseiden Foundation hosted the “What’s Your Super Power?” event on Oct. 26, with adaptive riders from at least 16 countries skating on a first-of-its-kind inflatable half pipe from Evolution Ramps.

The Oceanside demo took place two days before the final 15th annual Poseiden Foundation Ladies Day, an all-day event celebrating women skaters at The Berrics in Los Angeles.

At the same time, the foundation held its first-ever Adaptive Skate Championship, with over 40 athletes from around the world competing for a grand prize of $20,000 — the largest prize amount of any adaptive skating competition so far.

Micaela Ramirez, Oceanside native and founder of the Poseiden Foundation, said the nonprofit had shifted its focus to giving the adaptive skating community a voice.

Ramirez described a “huge disparity” in the sport of skateboarding when it comes to adaptive skaters.

“They really need a platform for people to understand they’re amazing athletes,” Ramirez said. “Their voices should be heard.”

Ramirez made Oceanside the first stop for the adaptive skateboarders, not only because it’s her hometown but also due to the city’s growing prominence as an adaptive action sports hub. Oceanside currently hosts the US Open Adaptive Surfing Championships and USA Surfing Championships, featuring a para-surf division.

Adaptive sports are sports that are modified to allow people with physical and sometimes mental disabilities to participate.

“We feel honored to welcome and host these driven, talented athletes where they demonstrate no limitations,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez in a statement premiering the demo. “Oceanside has always been a skate town that’s diverse and inclusive, so this is a natural fit for our community.”

“This group of para athletes is incredibly inspiring, and we are thrilled to support them in bringing awareness to the world of adaptive action sports,” she continued.

Skate legends, including Jen O’Brien, who was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame in 2016, attended the Oceanside demo.

Ramirez said skateboarding has the ability to change lives.

“Not only does it boost your confidence, it teaches you perseverance, it teaches you to never give up, and it shows you what you’re capable of doing in life,” she said.

Though still new to the sport, Los Angeles-based competitor Annika Hutsler has quickly discovered a passion for skateboarding.

Hutsler is a Marine veteran who lost her lower leg four years ago due to a tumor in her foot. Though she was never involved in sports before the military, she began to try any and every sport following her amputation—the most recent being skateboarding.

“I’ve skated less than 20 times in my life,” she said at Thursday’s demo.

Still, her beginner status didn’t stop her from attempting the half-pipe and sharpening her skills.

“I love when I land a trick for the first time, even if it’s the most basic skill that a 6-year-old can do,” she said.

Hutsler, who missed the sense of brotherhood and sisterhood she had as a Marine, has now found her place within the adaptive skateboarding community.

“I’m grateful to be here,” Hutsler said.