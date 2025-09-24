Oceanside seeks to clarify city stance on immigration enforcement

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside leaders approved a draft resolution outlining measures to build trust with immigrant communities, clarify the city’s role in federal enforcement, and signal support for broader immigration reform.

Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce and Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa introduced the resolution on Sept. 17. According to the two councilmen, the resolution ensures city policies and practices “do not support or contribute to federal immigration enforcement” and “promotes public awareness of Oceanside residents’ due process rights under the Constitution.”

The move comes after several incidents in recent months in which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents removed residents from the city, sparking fear among immigrant families and others.

“This wasn’t brought forward for anything political or to divide, the intention behind this was to build trust between the community and transparency,” Figueroa said. “This was not brought forward as a knee-jerk reaction, this was done carefully and strategically after speaking with staff and community members.”

Figueroa, who described himself as a “proud son” of undocumented immigrants, said, “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today if it wasn’t for my parents’ sacrifices.” He represents District 3, which covers the Tri-City neighborhood, home to a large Latino population, including many of his family members.

Resolution details

The resolution outlined nine measures, including:

Disseminating “Know Your Rights” information, including a city website.

Prohibiting federal law enforcement from conducting immigration enforcement in non-public areas of city-owned or controlled property without a judicial warrant.

Adding clauses in future city contracts barring contractors from disclosing sensitive, personal or non-public information to immigration enforcement agencies unless required by law.

Prohibiting the city from sharing sensitive or personal data with immigration enforcement agencies unless required by law.

Publishing the Oceanside Police Department procedures for responding to mutual aid calls from federal agencies conducting immigration enforcement.

Issuing official statements after such mutual aid calls.

Designating neighborhood resource centers as support hubs for day laborers and street vendors.

Allocating funding this year to a community-based organization for crisis relief and stabilization services.

Creating a plan to file Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of families of residents detained or deported.

“What we’re proposing is moderate, it’s practical, it’s objective, it’s actionable, and it’s also compliant with state and federal law,” Figueroa said.

Compromise and revisions

To gain wider support, Joyce and Figueroa withdrew Items 7 and 9. Mayor Esther Sanchez said she opposed Item 7 because it would overburden staff at community resource centers and potentially make them targets for immigration enforcement.

Instead of Item 9, Sanchez suggested directing residents to Rep. Mike Levin’s office for information about detained or deported relatives.

Sanchez also added “Item 10,” calling for a letter to federal leaders urging immigration reform and better pathways to citizenship. The letter, modeled after a recent effort in Escondido, would be drafted by Sanchez and later signed by council members.

Councilmember Rick Robinson agreed city leaders should push for pathways to citizenship, but stressed that immigrants “have a responsibility to come into this country the right way.” He also objected to criticism of ICE, saying agents have mandated duties similar to those of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Nothing in this would stop ICE from operating in Oceanside,” Robinson said.

Councilmember Peter Weiss said that several items constituted council overreach.

“City Council is expressly prohibited from interfering with administrative affairs of the city, and in my opinion, some of the points cross the barrier,” Weiss said.

Item 8 failed on a majority vote, with Sanchez, Robinson and Weiss opposed. Sanchez argued it was unfair to single out one group for city-funded relief when others also request financial aid.

Several measures have already been implemented, including “Know Your Rights” materials on the city’s website, in line with Senate Bill 54, which restricts state and local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration enforcement.

Building trust

Joyce and Figueroa said codifying the practices in writing gives residents clarity.

“This is about making trust and making sure people understand the roles,” Joyce said. “It gives extra transparency so that when traumatic events happen in our neighborhoods, we know it wasn’t us.”

City Manager Jonathan Borrego noted that the city does not collect immigration data and does not permit non-employees to enter secured city facilities without a warrant. He said Item 6 was important to clarify the Oceanside Police Department’s role when assisting federal agencies.

In July, OPD issued a statement after two officers and a supervisor were dispatched during a federal arrest warrant operation. The department emphasized that they monitored only for public safety and did not participate in immigration enforcement.

“Officers remained on scene only briefly. At no point did they assist with the arrest or engage in any form of immigration enforcement,” the July 3 statement read. “We want to be clear: OPD was not a participant in this federal operation. We do not engage in immigration enforcement, nor do we assist in such efforts.”

Public response

More than 60 people spoke during the public comment period, with most in support.

Sol Ortiz of the Human Rights Council of Oceanside recalled a June 18 ICE raid in which agents used flash grenades, broke windows and detained parents while handcuffing their teenage children, both U.S. citizens.

“We have to sit with the magnitude of what this is doing to our children’s mental health. This is destroying our communities,” Ortiz said. “These are our Oceanside children, our Oceanside families – we all have a responsibility to organize and ensure that masked individuals are not freely and shamelessly picking them up.”

Ortiz called the resolution symbolic but an important show of solidarity.

“ICE will continue to operate in our city,” Ortiz said.

Jordy Sparks, executive director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Student Supports for Oceanside Unified School District, also supported the resolution.

“Immigration enforcement doesn’t just affect individuals, it ripples through families, our classrooms, and neighborhoods,” Sparks said. “These are not abstract policies, these are safeguards that show Oceanside takes care of our own like we always say.”

Others strongly opposed.

“If this passes, the federal government is going to be here. All this is going to do is jeopardize immigrant communities and cut off all federal funding to this city,” said Stephen White. “You’re putting a certain group above the taxpaying citizens, and it’s wrong.”

Former planning commissioner Susan Custer echoed those concerns.

“This is not about hate or race, this is about the law,” Custer said. “People who have come into the country illegally, crossing the border without following the proper channels.”

The debate created tense moments in council chambers, with angry interruptions forcing a five-minute break and repeated warnings from Sanchez.

“Everybody has a right to speak under the First Amendment,” Sanchez said. “I hope you would all understand that because that is being threatened to be taken away.”