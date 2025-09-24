Legal Notices, September 26, 2025

CITY OF OCEANSIDE LEGAL NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Oceanside, California, will on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, conduct a public hearing to consider the following project. For information on attending or providing comments, please visit the City’s Website at https://records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp. 1. Consideration of a TENTATIVE MAP (T22-00004), DEVELOPMENT PLAN (D22-00009), and DENSITY BONUS (DB22-00005) to allow the construction of 83 single-family homes on approximately 9.86 acres of a 16.78-acre site located along the north side of Guajome Lake Road (APN: 157-412-15-00), southeast of Albright Street in the Guajome Neighborhood Planning Area. Four of the 83 homes (5% of total) would be reserved for very low-income households. The average proposed lot sizes would be approximately 3,200 square feet, with homes ranging in size from 1,869 to 2,220 square feet. Approximately 35,151 square feet of private recreational space would be provided within the center of the development. The project would avoid the northernmost portion of the project site along the riparian corridor, preserving approximately 6.92 acres of the 16.78-acre project site as open space. The project site has a General Plan land use designation of Single-Family Detached Residential (SFD-R) and a zoning designation of Single-Family Residential – Scenic Park Overlay – Equestrian Overlay (RS-SP-EQ). Surrounding land use consists of single-family residential development to the north, south, and east and Guajome Regional Park to the west. – GUAJOME LAKE HOMES PROJECT– APPLICANT: RINCON CAPITOL GROUP, LLC Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) has been prepared for this project (SCH No: 2022110028). A Draft EIR was made available for public review between November 20, 2024 and January 10, 2025. The Final EIR, including responses to public comments and the mitigation monitoring and reporting program are available on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/government/development-services/planning/environmental-documents-ceqa This hearing was continued from the July 28th, 2025 Planning Commission Meeting, when the public comment portion of the hearing was closed. The Planning Commission will have discretion to take action to approve, modify or deny the project. If you should wish to challenge this project in court, at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at or prior to the public hearing. For further information on the above hearings, contact the Planning Division at the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway or telephone (760) 435-3520. Dated: September 23, 2025 Published: September 26, 2025 OCEANSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION 09/26/2025 CN 31207

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/3, 10/17 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Dennis Residence Addition and ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007906-2025; FILING DATE: 02/13/2025; APPLICANT: Scott M. Dennis and Darlene D. Dennis, Trustees of the Dennis Trust; LOCATION: 1312 Hymettus Avenue (APN: 254-261-27); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a 1,179-square-foot attached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3), Coastal Zone ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303 (a) which exempts the construction of new Accessory Dwelling Units in a residential zone. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: San Dieguito United Methodist Church Freestanding Monument Sign; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007606-2024; SIGN-007931-2025; CDPNF-007932-2025; FILING DATE: October 02, 2024; APPLICANT: San Dieguito United Methodist Church LOCATION: 170 Calle Magdalena (APN 258-112-27); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Sign Design Review and Coastal Development Permit for a new digital monument sign; ZONING/OVERLAY: General Commercial (GC) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline Section 15311(a), which exempts the placement of minor structures accessory or appurtenant to existing institutional uses including on-premise signs. The project meets the criteria for the exemption. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Project Planner: 760-633-2614 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. For both Items 1 and 2, the action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/26/2025 CN 31205

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing introducing Ordinance No. 2025-12, adding Section 18.12.470 to the Encinitas Municipal Code to Provide Reimbursement for Construction Costs of a Sewer Main Extension on Rancho Santa Fe Road to Property Owner Tavares. Meeting Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, or soon thereafter / Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Environmental Status: The proposed ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is not a “project” under Section 15378(b)(5) of CEQA Guidelines. The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts) no later than Friday, October 10, 2025, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on October 15, 2025. Instructions for providing public comments via email or during the meeting will be included with the agenda packet. The ordinance shall take effect no sooner than thirty (30) days after City Council adoption. Staff Contact: Eric Zielke, Senior Engineer at 760-633-2778 or [email protected] 09/26/2025 CN 31204

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 1023 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 10.04 (FIRE PREVENTION) BY AMENDING SECTIONS 10.04.010, 10.04.030, 10.04.040, 10.04.100 AND 10.04.110; BY CONFIRMING THAT THE LOCALLY ADOPTED AMENDMENTS IN EXISTING SECTIONS 10.04.050, 10.04.060, 10.04.070, 10.04.080, 10.04.090, 10.04.120 AND 10.04.130 WILL CONTINUE TO APPLY; BY ADDING NEW SECTIONS 10.04.140 AND 10.04.150; ALL RELATING TO THE APPLICABILITY OF THE 2025 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODES AND ASSOCIATED STATE FIRE CODE WITHIN THE CITY OF DEL MAR The above referenced ordinance was adopted with the following vote: Ayes: Mayor Gaasterland, Deputy Mayor Martinez, Councilmembers Quirk and Spelich; Noes: 0; Recuse: 0; Absent: 0; Abstain: 0, on September 22, 2025. A full copy of the ordinance may be reviewed in the Administrative Services Department. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE September 23, 2025 09/26/2025 CN 31201

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 1022 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 23.12 (CALIFORNIA CODES FOR CONSTRUCTION) BY AMENDING SECTIONS 23.12.010, 23.12.011, 23.12.012, 23.12.013, 23.12.014, 23.12.020, 23.12.030, 23.12.040, 23.12.050, 23.12.060, 23.12.061, 23.12.062, 23.12.063, 23.12.064, 23.12.065, 23.12.066, 23.12.070, 23.12.080 AND 23.12.090, 23.70.050; BY ADDING NEW SECTIONS 23.12.067 AND 23.12.100; BY ADDING NEW DIVISIONS, DIVISION 8, DIVISION 9 AND DIVISION 10; AND BY DELETING SECTIONS 23.12.018, 23.12.082, 23.12.084 AND ALL RELATING TO APPLICABILITY OF THE 2025 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE AND ASSOCIATED NATIONAL AND STATE BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION CODES WITHIN THE CITY OF DEL MAR The above referenced ordinance was adopted with the following vote: Ayes: Mayor Gaasterland, Deputy Mayor Martinez, Councilmembers Quirk and Spelich; Noes: 0; Recuse: 0; Absent: 0; Abstain: 0, on September 22, 2025. A full copy of the ordinance may be reviewed in the Administrative Services Department. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE September 23, 2025 09/26/2025 CN 31200

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Introduction of an Ordinance to Amend Municipal Code Chapters 23.50 and 23.51 related to Trees, Scenic Views, and Sunlight regulations (A25-001) Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected] . The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Matt Bator, Email: [email protected] Phone: 858-704-3643. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE September 22, 2025 09/26/2025 CN 31198

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (Planning Commission) The Planning Commission of the City of San Marcos will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, October, 6, 2025. Project No.: CUP23-0004 and ND25-002 – Costco Wholesale Applicant: Costco Wholesale Request: Request for Conditional Use Permit for the operation of an automotive fueling station as an accessory use at an existing Costco Business Warehouse in the Commercial (C) Zone. Environmental Determination: Mitigated Negative Declaration (ND25-002) (SCH No. 2025070440) was prepared pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Location of Property: 150 S. Bent Avenue, more particularly described as Parcel 2 of Parcel Map No. 18636, in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, February 12, 2001, as File No. 2001-0079579 of Official Records. Assessor’s Parcel No. 219-331-43-00. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sarah Cluff, Associate Planner, by calling 760-744-1050. Ext. 3227, or via email [email protected]. NOTICE: Any interested person may appeal the decision of the Planning Commission to the City Council provided the appeal fee is paid ($20 for residents; $1,155 for non-residents) and a written appeal is submitted to the Planning Division Secretary within ten (10) calendar days of the date of the decision (due no later that 5:30 PM on October 16, 2025). The written appeal should specify the reasons for the appeal and the grounds upon which appeal is based. The City Council will then consider the filed appeal/s at a later public hearing . The Planning Division can be contacted at 760-744-1050 Ext. 3233 or [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to the individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to the participate in this public hearing or any other City program, service or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call 760-744-1050 Ext. 3186. PD: 9/26/25. 09/26/2025 CN 31185

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (Planning Commission) The Planning Commission of the City of San Marcos will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, October 20, 2025. Applicant: Urban Villages San Marcos, LLC Request: The project applicant is requesting a Specific Plan Amendment (SP24-0003) to the University District Specific Plan (UDSP) to allow the following: Establish a Self-Storage Overlay Zone and associated development standards allowing a self-storage facility with approval of a Conditional Use Permit on Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 220-201-92-00. Expand the Specific Plan area from approximately 203 acres to 205 acres by including two parcels located at the southeast corner of East Carmel Street and South Twin Oaks Valley Road (APNs 221-110-67-00 and 221-110-68-00). These parcels total approximately 2.4 acres and are currently developed with a Hampton Inn hotel and associated parking and landscape areas. Update the UDSP Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Plan to be consistent with the latest City-wide TDM Ordinance. Update the UDSP to allow three digital vehicular-oriented parking directional signs within the public right-of-way. Revise graphics and tables to align with the proposed amendment. In addition to the above University District Specific Plan changes, the applicant is also requesting approval of the following entitlements: Specific Plan Amendment (SPA25-0001) to the Heart of the City Specific Plan (HOCSP) to remove Assessor’s Parcels 220-110-67-00 and 220-110-68-00 from its boundaries. General Plan Amendment (GPA25-0002) to update graphics and references related to the boundary changes of the UDSP and HOCSP. San Marcos Municipal Code (SMMC) Text Amendment (TA24-0004) to amend Section 20.400.180 clarifying that a self-storage facility located within the UDSP Self-Storage Overlay Zone is not subject to the requirements of the section. Conditional Use Permit (CUP24-0005) to allow an 897-unit self-storage facility in the UDSP on a 2.71-acre vacant site in the 300 block of East Carmel Street which would facilitate the replacement and relocation of an existing self-storage facility located at 235 East Carmel Street. Additional information will be available in the project’s Staff Report to the Planning Commission posted within 72 hours of the public hearing on the City’s website at: https://www.san-marcos.net/departments/development-services/planning/planning-commission Environmental Determination: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), an Addendum to the programmatic Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the University District Specific Plan has been prepared. It is determined that no new environmental information or documentation was presented revealing any new unidentified environmental impacts, which had not been previously mitigated, in the programmatic Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the University District Specific Plan. The Addendum complies with all applicable requirements of CEQA, including CEQA Guidelines sections 15164 and 15168. The proposed project is within the scope of the program approved earlier and the programmatic Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the University District Specific Plan adequately describes the proposed project addressed in the Addendum for the purposes of CEQA. Furthermore, the proposed Municipal Code Text Amendment qualifies for a CEQA Exemption because the proposal is not a considered a “project” within the meaning of Section 15378 of the CEQA Guidelines since there is no potential for it to result in a physical change in the environment, either directly or indirectly. Additionally, if the proposed Text Amendment was considered a project subject to CEQA, it would be exempt pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility it would have a significant effect on the environment. Location of Property: The University District Specific Plan area currently consists of approximately 203 acres located south of State Route 78 on the east and west sides of Twin Oaks Valley Road. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Chris Garcia, Senior Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 3237, or via email [email protected]. Notice: The Planning Division can be contacted at (760) 744-1050, extension 3233 or via email [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in this public hearing or any other City program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call (760) 744-1050, extension 3145. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 9/26/2025. 09/26/2025 CN 31183

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 21-20550-SP-CA Title No. 210559043-CA-VOI A.P.N. 182-076-16-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Gerardo O. Gonzalez and Maria F. Limon de Gonzalez, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0775593 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 10/27/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,118,594.41 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 328 E. Olive Street, San Marcos, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 182-076-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 21-20550-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 21-20550-SP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 09/18/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4853517 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/10/2025 CN 31187

BATCH: AFC-4063 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 110535 B0482515S 6011 ANNUAL 7 211-131-11-00 JENNIFER L. DUTRA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN DONALD B. DUTRA A(N) MARRIED MAN AND TINA M. DUTRA A(N) MARRIED FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/05/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154462 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $18392.03 110536 B0523895C 6611 ANNUAL 46 211-131-13-00 CATHERINE A. DYKHOUSE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333185 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $16074.89 110537 B0469005H 5932 ANNUAL 24 211-131-11-00 GEORGE T. FISCHBACH AND KARAN L. FISCHBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/01/2016 07/14/2016 2016-0351774 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $24158.25 110538 B0483685C 5224 BIENNIAL EVEN 6 211-130-02-00 ERIC R. FRYE AND SHAUNA M. FRYE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2017 04/20/2017 2017-0176617 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $12272.78 110539 B0515845H 6131 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 WILFREDO D. GAVIA AND CORAZON A. GAVIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/13/2018 01/17/2019 2019-0018723 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $33294.48 110540 B0491775S 5813 ANNUAL 1 211-131-11-00 DUANE B. GILLIAM III AND KENICE GILLIAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2017 09/07/2017 2017-0409391 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $19023.92 110542 B0562325P 80304 ANNUAL 5 212-271-04-00 EVE HER AND PAUCHIANG YANG WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/23/2023 11/21/2023 2023-0323507 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $38356.46 110544 B0571085J 6721 ANNUAL 11 211-131-13-00 JOHN SCOTT HUGHES AND DARCY ANN HUGHES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2024 09/05/2024 2024-0238187 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $37190.29 110545 B0546405P 5021 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-130-02-00 MARY NELIZA NARIO JUACHON AND OSCAR MALIT JUACHON WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2022 10/11/2002 2022-0397860 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $21437.57 110546 B0491875H 5821 ANNUAL 20 211-131-11-00 ERIC G. LAUENBERG A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0421384 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $16940.67 110547 B0526425H 5933 ANNUAL 2 211-131-11-00 ERIC MARISCAL AND LETICIA MARIE MARISCAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/05/2019 10/24/2019 2019-0482092 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $32592.12 110548 B0505745C 6123 ANNUAL 4 211-131-11-00 KEITH LEBARON MOSELEY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/29/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0273044 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17245.85 110549 B0549965H 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-131-11-00 ROZALYNE PARKER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/30/2022 01/19/2023 2023-0014129 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15285.64 110550 B0516795S 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 51 211-131-11-00 SANDRA NELL PATTERSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/26/2019 02/07/2019 2019-0043948 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $12537.77 110551 B0517205C 80305 ANNUAL 12 212-271-04-00 WHITNEY R. QUAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/01/2018 02/21/2019 2019-0061422 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $18068.45 110552 B0549115P 6911 BIENNIAL EVEN 6 211-131-13-00 EDCELA MARIE SAMPEDRO A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/02/2022 12/22/2022 2022-0476419 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17174.41 110553 B0554435C 5221 ANNUAL 05 211-131-13-00 ROCHELLE VALERIE CURRAN SCHUCHARDT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088593 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $31808.87 110554 B0554425C 7031 ANNUAL 49 211-130-02-00 ROCHELLE VALERIE CURRAN SCHUCHARDT A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088598 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $32123.57 110555 B0551345C 5413 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-130-03-00 THOMAS LEROY SIMS AND PATRICIA GIBSON PRUETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/02/2023 2023-0053552 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $20398.63 110556 B0545175H 7023 ANNUAL 33 211-131-13-00 PORTIA STEWART A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/13/2022 08/25/2022 2022-0341491 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $49960.64 110557 B0493095S 6623 ANNUAL 29 211-131-13-00 DIANA L. WADDELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459476 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $21987.14 110558 B0568895J 5425 ANNUAL 49 211-130-03-00 DAWNE MICHELLE WHITE A SINGLE WOMAN AND RORY SAVOY ROBINSON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2024 06/27/2024 2024-0162149 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $45555.91 110559 B0521805C 6124 BIENNIAL EVEN 3 211-131-11-00 FABIO I. ARAUJO A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/18/2019 06/13/2019 2019-0229503 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15093.47 110560 B0534545H 5311 ANNUAL 23 211-130-03-00 DEBORAH ANN BALLESTEROS A(N) MARRIED AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2021 05/13/2021 2021-0368233 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $31326.95 110561 B0566295P 80101 ANNUAL 46 212-271-04-00 NILDA DELGADO CHERRY AND RONALD LEROY CHERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2023 04/11/2024 2024-0090113 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $26194.06 110562 B0510605H 6114 ANNUAL 41 211-131-11-00 ADAMAR GONZALEZ FIGUEROA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403675 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $34286.48 110563 B0515905H 6531 ANNUAL 12 211-131-13-00 ROBERT GOSSELIN AND EVA A. GOSSELIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/03/2019 01/17/2019 2019-0018745 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17321.21 110564 B0548825P 6112 ANNUAL 22 211-131-11-00 RICK T. HERNANDEZ AND KATHY M.W. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/02/2022 12/22/2022 2022-0476362 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $23513.05 110565 B0472275C 6632 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 CECILY C. LAPLOUNT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND TRUDY P. KEMP A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457571 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $15251.22 110566 B0525315S 6123 ANNUAL 43 211-131-11-00 MARY MUCHERU A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2019 09/19/2019 2019-0410471 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $17373.76 110567 B0568185S 7014 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 MARLENE KAYE WHITAKER A MARRIED WOMAN AND JANELLE LYNNE AMPERSE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2024 06/13/2024 2024-0148915 5/30/2025 2025-0143989 $26725.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:9/15/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31163

BATCH: AFC-4059 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110294 11129CZ 11129CZ 111 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 JEFF R. HAFFEY AND MICHELLE GUMMERT HAFFEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6579.35 110295 22629AZ 22629AZ 226 ANNUAL 29 214-010-94-00 CHARLES D. JOHNSON AND ROSALYND K. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7705.84 110296 31831AZ 31831AZ 318 ANNUAL 31 214-010-94-00 YAN LI 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7718.28 110297 22231BZ 22231BZ 222 ANNUAL 31 214-010-94-00 YAN LI 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6834.70 110298 10432CZ 10432CZ 104 ANNUAL 32 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM J. PFEFFER AND CAROL A. PFEFFER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7532.86 110299 32833DZ 32833DZ 328 ANNUAL 33 214-010-94-00 VALERIE E. BLOMQUIST AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6395.66 110300 22036DO 22036DO 220 BIENNIAL ODD 36 214-010-94-00 DANIEL L. GALLAGHER AND KATHLEEN R. GALLAGHER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4612.26 110301 20636AZ 20636AZ 206 ANNUAL 36 214-010-94-00 NIELS JUUL AND BERIT SCHIOTTZ-CHRISTENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7418.61 110302 32838DZ 32838DZ 328 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 RAMONA M. DRYDEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND THOMAS ANTHONY GUZZO A SINGLE MAN EACH AS UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7526.49 110303 32438AZ 32438AZ 324 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 KAREN R. GROMMES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND LLOYD L. THERIAULT AN UNMARRIED MAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7620.08 110304 21838AZ 21838AZ 218 ANNUAL 38 214-010-94-00 RICHARD R. CASTELLANO AND NANCY L. CASTELLANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7631.14 110305 13239DO 13239DO 132 BIENNIAL ODD 39 214-010-94-00 MILDRED M. MCKERNEY TRUSTEE OF TRUST A OF THE MCKERNEY INTER VIVOS TRUST DATED JULY 24 1981 & AS MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4563.20 110306 32140CE 32140CE 321 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 214-010-94-00 MARK A. CAMPBELL AND LAURALEE I. CAMPBELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4656.64 110307 23241DE 23241DE 232 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 JOHN H. GIPSON AND DORIS L. GIPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5237.73 110308 30641AE 30641AE 306 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 214-010-94-00 FELIZABETH S. ESCUADRO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5274.68 110309 11041BZ 11041BZ 110 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 NICHOLAS A. DREYFUS AND JENNIFER J. DREYFUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7309.58 110310 21741BZ 21741BZ 217 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 RUDOLPH H. ANDRADE AN UNMARRIED MAN AND RUDOLPH H. ANDRADE II A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6434.20 110311 30141AZ 30141AZ 301 ANNUAL 41 214-010-94-00 RICHARD W. EMERINE AND PAMELA D. EMERINE AS TRUSTEES OF THE RICHARD W. EMERINE AND PAMELA D. EMERINE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 21 1999 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5006.21 110312 12642AE 12642AE 126 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 TIMOTHY DANIELS AND MARCY L. DANIELS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5194.31 110313 30842DE 30842DE 308 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 BOBBY DEAN FINN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4574.11 110314 13142DO 13142DO 131 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 DAVID M. GOMES AND JANICE L. GOMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5247.11 110315 30842DO 30842DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 BETHANY MARIE CAPUTO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4983.61 110316 31242AO 31242AO 312 BIENNIAL ODD 42 214-010-94-00 MANNING H. BARBER AND DARLENE T. BARBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5262.24 110317 32742AZ 32742AZ 327 ANNUAL 42 214-010-94-00 DARRYL S. HALL AND KAREN K. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7418.93 110318 21742BZ 21742BZ 217 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 214-010-94-00 PAUL A. HOLMAN AND WANDA N. HOLMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6794.78 110319 10143AE 10143AE 101 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 EVAN D. JOHNSON AND JILL M. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7261.64 110320 11243AZ 11243AZ 112 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 JASON GUARA AND JENNIFER GUARA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8219.11 110321 10543BZ 10543BZ 105 ANNUAL 43 214-010-94-00 JOHN D. COLE AND FRANCES M. COLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6825.44 110322 13144DO 13144DO 131 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 DANIEL R. ABELL AND EDYTHE J. ABELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4230.43 110323 10344CO 10344CO 103 BIENNIAL ODD 44 214-010-94-00 SANDRA DAVIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4979.44 110324 10544BZ 10544BZ 105 ANNUAL 44 214-010-94-00 ISIDORO J DURON AND MARIA H. DURON HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH 1/3 INTEREST AND AURORA DURON A SINGLE WOMAN A 1/3 INTEREST AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8009.94 110327 13246DO 13246DO 132 BIENNIAL ODD 46 214-010-94-00 REGINA R. HUNTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5400.69 110328 31647CO 31647CO 316 BIENNIAL ODD 47 214-010-94-00 VIKTOR HANCOCK AND ROMINA HANCOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4716.94 110329 20948CO 20948CO 209 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 ROBERT L. FLECK AND VALARIE R. FLECK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4823.70 110330 31148CO 31148CO 311 BIENNIAL ODD 48 214-010-94-00 REDA M. BENHOUHOU AND ERIC C. BENJOUHOU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $3624.61 110331 11648CZ 11648CZ 116 ANNUAL 48 214-010-94-00 AMANDA LOUISE GOMEZ A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $8363.89 110332 30749AO 30749AO 307 BIENNIAL ODD 49 214-010-94-00 ARMANDO GONZALEZ AND MARIA B. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5200.69 110333 22949AZ 22949AZ 229 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 LEORA J. TALBOTT A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7653.01 110334 31249AZ 31249AZ 312 ANNUAL 49 214-010-94-00 DOUGLAS V. JOHNSTONE AND PHYLLIS L. JOHNSTONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $7653.01 110335 13049CZ 13049CZ 130 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 214-010-94-00 CAROL EVERETTE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6572.35 110336 22451AE 22451AE 224 ANNUAL 51 214-010-94-00 LYRA S. GILLETTE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND STEPHANIE C GILLETTE A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4800.24 110337 21252AO 21252AO 212 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 BARRY R. HESS AND LINNEA M. HUGHES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $5661.13 110338 11452BO 11452BO 114 BIENNIAL ODD 52 214-010-94-00 JUSTIN D. DOTSON A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $4696.81 110339 12252BZ 12252BZ 122 ANNUAL 52 214-010-94-00 DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/9/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095312 5/15/2025 2025-0128720 $6468.77 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 9/12/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 09/19/2025. 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31161

BATCH: AFC-4058 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 10/16/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110250 20901CO 20901CO 209 BIENNIAL ODD 01 214-010-94-00 ROBERT W. LEWIS AND BARBARA LEWIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5115.54 110251 12301CZ 12301CZ 123 ANNUAL 01 214-010-94-00 RICHARD A. FEDORA AND MARICELA QUEZADA-FEDORA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7291.60 110252 22102CE 22102CE 221 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 214-010-94-00 ERIC B. DAKAY AND ANNA MARIA DAKAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5721.11 110253 11602CO 11602CO 116 BIENNIAL ODD 02 214-010-94-00 ALMA N. CARRENO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5786.92 110254 11003BO 11003BO 110 BIENNIAL ODD 03 214-010-94-00 JULIO C. PARDO JR. AND JOYCE MARIE PARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5159.54 110255 10203BO 10203BO 102 BIENNIAL ODD 03 214-010-94-00 JAMES E. BEARD AND GLENDA S BEARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4867.15 110257 30504BO 30504BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 04 214-010-94-00 KERI BINGHAM A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5727.40 110258 20904CZ 20904CZ 209 ANNUAL 04 214-010-94-00 BARBARA LANEBROWN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $8136.85 110259 11905AE 11905AE 119 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY A. THORNE AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4763.45 110260 30807DO 30807DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 ARSENIO AND ELIZABETH CAMACHO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4699.17 110261 20307CO 20307CO 203 BIENNIAL ODD 07 214-010-94-00 CARLTON F. DIXON AND MARCIA A. DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4530.58 110262 12308CE 12308CE 123 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 214-010-94-00 WARREN D. MADISON AND SANDRA J. MADISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4684.25 110263 10208BZ 10208BZ 102 ANNUAL 08 214-010-94-00 JERALD D. BOWER TRUSTEE AND KATHLEEN G. BOWER TRUSTEE OF THE BOWER FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 21 1997 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7332.12 110264 30909CZ 30909CZ 309 ANNUAL 09 214-010-94-00 HULDA G. GOODSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4077.11 110265 30310CO 30310CO 303 BIENNIAL ODD 10 214-010-94-00 BARBARA J. DAVIS-HOGAN AND JESSE HOGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5367.48 110266 21710BZ 21710BZ 217 ANNUAL 10 214-010-94-00 KIMBERLY A. BORZINO A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6651.44 110267 11711BZ 11711BZ 117 ANNUAL 11 214-010-94-00 KEITH DAVID KEMP 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6806.68 110268 22412AO 22412AO 224 BIENNIAL ODD 12 214-010-94-00 W. CRAIG WEST AND KAREN L. KIMBALL SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THE THE KIMBALL FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MARCH 31 2000 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5265.33 110269 31112CZ 31112CZ 311 ANNUAL 12 214-010-94-00 TIMOTHY F. CARNEY AND MARY L. CARNEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6651.72 110272 11313AE 11313AE 113 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 214-010-94-00 DANNY J. CLARK AND SANDRA K. CLARK 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5199.47 110273 30713AZ 30713AZ 307 ANNUAL 13 214-010-94-00 JACEY LEON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7982.69 110274 22513AZ 22513AZ 225 ANNUAL 13 214-010-94-00 ARMEN R. BEJIAN AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUSTEES OF THE ARMEN R. AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUST DATED AUGUST 11 1995 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4449.84 110275 21314AZ 21314AZ 213 ANNUAL 14 214-010-94-00 ARMEN R. BEJIAN AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUSTEES OF THE ARMEN R. AND BARBARA CAIN-BEZJIAN TRUST DATED AUGUST 11 1995 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4473.24 110276 22016DE 22016DE 220 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 MANUEL J. ANDAYA A SINGLE MAN 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4621.58 110277 20217BE 20217BE 202 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 214-010-94-00 JOEL MENEZES A SINGLE MAN AND VICTORIA SCRIMIGER A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4848.47 110278 30817DO 30817DO 308 BIENNIAL ODD 17 214-010-94-00 GARY M. LEHMAN AND VANDY L. LEHMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4566.14 110279 30418CO 30418CO 304 BIENNIAL ODD 18 214-010-94-00 OWEN L. EVINGER AND JEANETTE EVINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4739.06 110281 22420AE 22420AE 224 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 LOIS M. DAY A WIDOW 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $3959.05 110282 11020BE 11020BE 110 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 214-010-94-00 BILLY H. HINNANT AND GLORIA T. HINNANT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4794.93 110283 13321AZ 13321AZ 133 ANNUAL 21 214-010-94-00 GEORGE T. FISCHBACH AND KARAN L. FISCHBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7646.69 110284 21922AZ 21922AZ 219 ANNUAL 22 214-010-94-00 MELVIN J. GOMEZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $9050.47 110285 30923CO 30923CO 309 BIENNIAL ODD 23 214-010-94-00 ALBERT MITCHELL AND WANDA MITCHELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5226.20 110286 10123AZ 10123AZ 101 ANNUAL 23 214-010-94-00 GARY C. BALLARD AND GAIL J. BALLARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7973.44 110287 12223BZ 12223BZ 122 ANNUAL 23 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM R. FOSTER AND PHYLLIS A NEWMAN-FOSTER TRUSTEES OF THE NEWMAN FOSTER AND FOSTER TRUST U.D.T. DATED FEBRUARY 27 2003 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6612.67 110288 22924AZ 22924AZ 229 ANNUAL 24 214-010-94-00 JOHN H. HUNTER AND ANNE S. HUNTER TRUSTEES OF THE HUNTER FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 11 1989 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5151.75 110289 23225DO 23225DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 25 214-010-94-00 COLETTE MARTIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $5075.90 110290 21525CZ 21525CZ 215 ANNUAL 25 214-010-94-00 LAWRENCE M. FRAZIER TRUSTEE AND MARGARET J. FRAZIER TRUSTEE OF THE FRAZIER FAMILY TRUST UTA DATED OCTOBER 14 1994 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $6783.40 110291 31726BE 31726BE 317 BIENNIAL EVEN 26 214-010-94-00 LUCINDA D. ALEXANDER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $3600.96 110292 31726BO 31726BO 317 BIENNIAL ODD 26 214-010-94-00 LYNDA K. CROSSLAND AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND BARBARA J. BARRY A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $4762.74 110293 31027BZ 31027BZ 310 ANNUAL 27 214-010-94-00 MARIA ELENA ALCANTER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 4/8/2025 4/14/2025 2025-0095282 5/15/2025 2025-0128761 $7337.76 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 9/12/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 09/19/2025. 09/26/2025, 10/03/2025 CN 31160

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 183217 Title No. DEF-670010 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/28/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/17/2025 at 9:00 AM, PRIME RECON LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/29/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0311637, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of California, executed by NERU TAUPAU AND PUA TAUPAU, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 106-551-06-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 569 INVERLOCHY DR, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $878,934.47 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 3/2025 Prime Recon LLC By: Kristen Mazzara,’Authorized Signer Prime Recon LLC 27368 Via Industria, Ste 201 Temecula, CA 92590 (888) 725-4142 Prime Recon LLC may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (844) 901-0998 OR VIEW OUR WEBSITE: https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: TS#183217. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 901-0998 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website https://salesinformation.prime-recon.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#183217 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. A-4852345 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025 CN 31126

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30627-PM-CA Title No. 2919948 A.P.N. 162-291-47-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/11/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert C. Nelson, Trustee of the Robert C. Nelson Revocable Trust dated September 10, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/16/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0441731 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 11/12/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $329,946.60 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3521 Pear Blossom Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 162-291-47-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30627-PM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 08/29/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4851956 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025, 09/26/2025 CN 31122

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARK A DE LA TORRE Case# 25PE002639C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mark A. De La Torre. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Edward J. De La Torre, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Edward J. De La Torre be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 23, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Carl A. Larson 5531 Cancha de Golf, Ste 205 Rancho Santa, Fe CA 92091 Telephone: 858.756.3743 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/25 CN 31190

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on October 11th 2025, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Maria Donovan Ahren Ripassa Vera Brinkernash Michael Mercurio Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 09/26/2025 CN 31189

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CU037308N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Melanie Goetz, an individual; and DOES 1-100, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Robert Alvarez, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jasmine Motazedi JM Law Firm, APC 23586 Calabasas Rd., Ste 204 Calabasas CA 91302 Telephone: 818.574.8186 Date: (Fecha), 07/16/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), J. Centeno Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31188

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL-CONTRADEMANDA) SHORT NAME OF CASE: Jia v. Kaufmans et al. CASE #: 24CL016563N NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): DIANA JIA, MEIHUA ZHANG, AND DOES 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): NERICE KAUFMAN, FRED KAUFMAN, CELIA SCIACCA You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawheipcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en ef Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jacob Gillick, Esq. 3990 Old Town Ave., Ste A200 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 858-250-0656 Date: (Fecha), 06/26/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), V. Navarro, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31172

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 10/6/2025 at 1:00PM. Eric D Hildebrecht Unit #A005; David Villarini Unit #D023; Kevin Freeman Unit #E023; Jose Gonzalez Unit #F002; Paul J Tabiu Unit #H003; Sonia Harkonen Unit #J012; Rhonda Michelle Rigdon Unit #M085; Linda V Smith Unit #M120; Zachary Cook Unit #N002.This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31152

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU046572N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Margaret Ann Kreytak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Margaret Ann Kreytak change to proposed name: Margaret Ann Hendrix. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 17, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/04/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31129

SUMMONS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC, a California limited liability company; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. ELECTRONICALLY FILED Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 12/27/2024 Clerk of the Court By I. Ledesma, Deputy Clerk. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106 Carlsbad CA 92010 Phone: 760-450-6785. DATE: December 30, 2024 Clerk By I. Ledesma, Deputy. [SEAL]. TO ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on November 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners MISSION EL CAMINO LLC, a California limited liability company; BURGER KING CORPORATION, and PUJA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. will request an order pursuant to Civ. Code §8482 releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31113

Public Notice [Birth of Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand] LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. This public notice and affirmation that Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand has been born on the land in a mortal body. The living female is the result of life and love and physical embodiment of the biological father, Mazda Khorsand, and biological mother Stephanie Amanda Mendoza of the family Khorsand their living Daughter from the moment of conception from the first combining of their unique genetic code and was born earthside on the land in the geographical location commonly known as Oceanside, San Diego County, California Republic, united States of America. She was born on November 10th in the calendar year 2021 Anno Domini at the hour and minute of 4:44 am, weighing 5 lbs 7oz and 17 inches long. She is happy, healthy and thriving! 09/05, 09/12, 09/16, 09/26/2025 CN 31111

SUMMONS TO ISHA DEEN AND KASHIF KHWAJA American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: Case No. 25-cv-01293-JO-SBC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, United States Courthouse, 221 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101, Courtroom 4C. Notice to Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: You have been sued. 1. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company has filed a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Recoupment against you seeking a declaration of its rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to its duty to continue to pay the defense fees for you, to pay for any judgment against you and to recoup defense expenses already incurred in defending you against the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Deen, in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2016-00022636-CU-OR-NC. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense fees, and to recoup expenses already incurred on your behalf in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP filed in Superior Court for the State of California, County of Orange, Case No. 30-2018-01022313. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense costs for noncovered claims and to recoup defense expenses related to noncovered claims and defense expenses that were not reasonable and necessary to your defense of the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP, in the Superior Court for the Sate of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2021-00015644-CU-FR-NC. 2. Unless you file with the District Court, and serve upon American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company’s attorney Caitlin R. Zapf, a response to the Complaint within 21 days after service of this summons, default judgment may be entered against you. The address for Caitlin R. Zapf is Woolls Peer Dollinger & Scher, 12401 Wilshire Blvd., Second Floor, Los Angeles, California 90025-1089. Dated: August 27, 2025 /s/ Hon. Jinsook Ohta United States District Judge 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018246 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pupperidge Farm. Located at: 1037 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nanci Mettler Williams, 1037 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nanci Mettler Williams, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016699 Filed: Aug 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Townsend Renovation and Design. Located at: 1075 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jason Townsend, 1075 Chinquapin Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. David Haglund, 4128 Gamma St., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Townsend, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017670 Filed: Sep 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garrett Electric. Located at: 7700 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. AJLMG, Inc., 7700 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/1987 S/Lisa Garrett, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015677 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doctors Express of Oceanside; B. 828 Urgent Care. Located at: 4171 Oceanside Blvd. #109, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5210 Milton Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Next Step Medical Inc., 5210 Milton Rd, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/27/2011 S/Kari Knowles, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018221 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetRev Digital. Located at: 117 Rosebay Dr. #14, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connor Gerald Trippet, 117 Rosebay Dr. #14, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Gerald Trippet, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016987 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BTS Consulting Services. Located at: 3828 Centraloma Dr., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Barbara Barrett Lowell, 3828 Centraloma Dr., San Diego CA 92107; 2. Jeffrey Owens Lowell, 3828 Centraloma Dr., Ocean Beach CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/1911 S/Barbara Barrett Lowell, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018193 Filed: Sep 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Junkman. Located at: 24831 Georgia Sue, Laguna Hills CA 92653 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George W. Carter II, 1726 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/22/2025 S/George W. Carter II, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017414 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidal Babes Scuba Co. Located at: 3841 Camino Lindo, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tidal Babes Scuba Co LLC, 3841 Camino Lindo, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Ingram, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017081 Filed: Sep 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Transformed To Sell, Inc. Located at: 1619 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tori Prince, 1929 Cassia Rd. #203, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/03/2017 S/Tori Prince, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017478 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casago San Diego; B. Casago SD. Located at: 1559 Parkview Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-301, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ELEVAT3 Inc., 825 College Blvd #102-301, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/06/2025 S/David Carter, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017525 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arts Attack. Located at: 3445 Corte Viejo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arts Attack LLC, 3445 Corte Viejo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Sara Osterink, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017459 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baon Vending. Located at: 2930 Norman Strasse #111, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3025 NE 205t St., Lake Forest Park WA 98155. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Baon LLC, 3025 NE 205th St., Lake Forest Park WA 98155. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2025 S/Taylor Sather, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016335 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrus Garden Residential Care. Located at: 704 Via Ladera, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Annie Allen, 704 Via Ladera, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/25/2016 S/Annie Allen, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017190 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Coffee. Located at: 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Adilene Hernandez, 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115; 2. Elizabeth Ramos, 4236 50th St., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Ramos, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017875 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Art Collective. Located at: 427 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moline LLC, 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elya Moline, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017874 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elya Moline Creations. Located at: 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moline LLC, 1066 Gallery Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/22/2024 S/Elya Moline, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017860 Filed: Sep 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Journey Golf Rental. Located at: 904 Melaleuca Ave. #L, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ascent Ally LLC, 904 Melaleuca Ave. #L, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/16/2025 S/Jonathan Ramirez, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31179

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017815 Filed: Sep 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jitters Coffee Pub. Located at: 510 N. Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Friendly Coffee Inc., 510 N. Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Vallie Gilley, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017828 Filed: Sep 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Booxkeeping San Diego North. Located at: 5423 Lake Murray Blvd. #13, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1052, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Effortless Finances by S&A LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1052, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/14/2025 S/Alejandra Hernandez, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016132 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deals on Wheels. Located at: 7979 Aero Dr. #1270, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ouranos Loulakis, 7979 Aero Dr. #1270, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/07/2025 S/Ouranos Loulakis, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10, 10/17/2025 CN 31176

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017637 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Crafters Collision & Auto Body Repair; B. Color Crafters Collision and Auto Body. Located at: 2017 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA.92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lozoya Collision LLC, 1190 Piccard Ave., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/03/2025 S/Fernando Lozoya, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017491 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Garden. Located at: 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard Allan Messenger, 6310 Caminito del Pastel, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Richard A. Messenger, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017654 Filed: Sep 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017611 Filed: Sep 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bun’s Brigade. Located at: 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Bun’s Brigade LLC, 470 Activity Way #108, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Michael Armack, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015157 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Armon Carter Plumbing Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Armon Carter,, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017212 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Local Realty. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shahin A. Ketabian, 6306 Encanto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shahin A. Ketabian, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017520 Filed: Sep 11, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E.N.A. Contracting; B. SoCal Bath and Shower. Located at: 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esteban Noe Avila, 1286 E. Lincoln Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2025 S/Esteban Noe Avila, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016688 Filed: Aug 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Total Control Comfort Solutions. Located at: 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TRWTF, 933 Newport St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason D. Neel, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017453 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celestial Beauty. Located at: 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gabriella Christina Rovin, 390 Oak Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gabriella Rovin, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015474 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cocina del Rancho. Located at: 16089 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Santa Fe Holding LLC, 1933 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2018 S/Gaetano Cicciotti, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017365 Filed: Sep 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Auto Wholesale. Located at: 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 2275 Element Way #5, Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mauricio Esteban Garcia, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03, 10/10/2025 CN 31148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017260 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Window And Solar Cleaning. Located at: 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyler Mark Torres, 818 Gonzales St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/09/2025 S/Tyler Torres 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017250 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taylor-Made Cookies. Located at: 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Taylor Michelle Chachere, 911 Brass Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Michelle Chachere, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016984 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Choice Bad Choice. Located at: 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alicia Marie Sundstedt, 1169 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2024 S/Alicia Sundstedt, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017193 Filed: Sep 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Louie’s Sandos. Located at: 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar Mendiburo, 3360 Dwight St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Omar Mendiburo, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016486 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grandview Campaigns. Located at: 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tower 25 Research LLC, 926 Alyssum Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/2025 S/Kellen Arno, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016618 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moto Deli; B. Moto Deli Sandwich Co. Located at: 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Burger Papi LLC, 190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2021 S/Mario Guerra, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016266 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Singers Company. Located at: 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michelle Marie Holdaway, 1760 Skimmer Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/06/2023 S/Michelle Marie Holdaway, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017342 Filed: Sep 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mosaic Reef. Located at: 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Krentz, 1745 Walton St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Krentz, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9017122 Filed: Sep 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Form Design + Build. Located at: 1016 La Casa Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mar Designs, Inc., 923 Tucana Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Walton, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016245 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Industrial Park. Located at: 3120 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 1106 Second St. #132, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/1998 S/Jean A. Josepho Trustee, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016982 Filed: Sep 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine K9 Treats. Located at: 561 Lawndale Pl., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Crystal Aquino, PO Box 483, San Marcos CA 92079. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/07/2019 S/Crystal Aquino, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016926 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aqua Drone. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aqua Drone LLC, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-406, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Goss, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016833 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rita Andrada LLC. Located at: 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rita Andrada LLC, 908 Grivetta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shizuko Rita Andrada, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016892 Filed: Sep 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stir It Up Kitchen. Located at: 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristi R. Nunez, 3691 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2025 S/Cristi R. Nunez, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016822 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O G K Cleaning Services. Located at: 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony George Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr., San Diego CA 92114; B. Karina Schaffer, 7141 Skyline Dr, San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Anthony George Schaffer, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26, 10/03/2025 CN 31118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016753 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heba Derma. Located at: 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heba Dihays, 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Heba Dihays, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015682 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC. Located at: 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC, 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zoë Carmonds, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016229 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Brow. Located at: 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zeina Beauty LLC, 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sadia Pacha, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016659 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry’s Welding & Machine. Located at: 5305 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moreno Welding, Inc., 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Mehmed Mick Dapcevic, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016578 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Idle Time Ventures. Located at: 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Craig Eidle, 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Craig Eidle, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016035 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Delta Marine Sales. Located at: 3201 Marina Way #101, National City CA 91950 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Delta Marine Sales, Inc., 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Robert B Fassett, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016648 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inventive Changes Enterprises; B. Adult Kindergarten; C. Sole to Sole Qigong. Located at: 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Isla Cordelae, 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Isla Cordelae, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016575 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bicor Technologies. Located at: 5800 Newton Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IKA Enterprises Inc., 5800 Newton Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2013 S/Israel Kravzov, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016564 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dove Hollow Farms. Located at: 1084 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DP Fischer Farms Inc., 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Dayle Fischer, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016551 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abrakadoodle CA North County Coastal San Diego. Located at: 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moash Collective Inc., 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mabelle Ashe, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015905 Filed: Aug 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TRL Gear. Located at: 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeff Stoner, 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Stoner, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31090