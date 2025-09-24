Fallbrook planners urge county to consider traffic calming near park

FALLBROOK — Fallbrook leaders are asking county staff to revisit potential traffic-calming measures along East Fallbrook Street in front of the new Village View County Park.

The park, which officially opened in early September after nearly two years of construction, is situated atop a hill on East Fallbrook Street, across from Shady Glenn Drive.

A flashing crosswalk was added during construction to connect the park entrance with the residential community across the street. However, members of the Fallbrook Planning Group worry that drivers may struggle to see the crosswalk due to its hilltop location and sun glare at certain times of day.

“You don’t really notice it until you’re there,” said Roy Moosa, a member of the planning group and chair of its Circulation Committee.

With the road’s 40 mph speed limit — set before the park was built — planners fear the entrance could become dangerous for both vehicles and pedestrians.

According to Moosa, while no accidents have occurred, there have been close calls.

“We’re trying to address this before an accident happens,” he said.

The planning group voted to send a letter to the county Department of Public Works requesting another review of options such as a traffic signal, a four-way stop or lowering the speed limit.

Moosa noted that the road would need to meet certain criteria before the county could install a signal, four-way stop or reduced speed limit.

County spokesperson Donna Durckel said in an email that a traffic study was prepared for the intersection of East Fallbrook Street and Shady Glenn Drive during the park’s approval process.

“After careful evaluation of the roadway geometry, traffic volumes, and anticipated park traffic, the study and traffic engineering staff concluded that a flashing beacon installation would be a better alternative than a traffic signal,” Durckel said.

The county has been monitoring park traffic since the opening to validate that recommendation. If needed, officials could revisit the option of adding a signal, which would cost about $1.5 million.

“They’re not cheap,” Moosa said.

For now, the county is improving visibility by widening the crosswalk, relocating some signs, and installing flashing lights in the future to warn approaching drivers.

Lowering the speed limit is also possible under Assembly Bill 43, which allows a 5 mph reduction on roads near “pedestrian and bicycle generators.”

“A regional public park such as Village View Park would meet that definition,” Durckel said. “Revised speed limit signs could be approved and installed as soon as April 2026.”