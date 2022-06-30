The Coast News Group
Oceanside hit-and-run
Cecilia Shu, a 68-year-old Oceanside grandmother, was struck and killed by a black Honda HR-V last month in Oceanside. Courtesy photos
Oceanside police still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

by Samantha Nelson

OCEANSIDE — Police are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a grandmother walking in her neighborhood earlier in June.

Cecilia Shu, 68, was taking her regular morning walk just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, on Benet Road near Leepish Drive when she was struck and killed by the driver of a black Honda HR-V, model year 2019 or newer.

The driver jumped the curb and drove onto the sidewalk for several feet before hitting Shu from behind, after which he flipped a u-turn and fled the scene. Shu died at the scene.

According to the family, Shu was looking forward to meeting her 10-day-old grandson at the time of the incident.

“She didn’t get to meet him,” Enid Shu, daughter of Cecilia Shu and mother of the newborn, told ABC10 News.

Traffic Collision Investigator Clint Bussey has spent the last few weeks canvassing the neighborhood to find out who may know the suspect, who is believed to live or frequent the area.

According to police spokesperson Jennifer Atenza, the suspect’s car has been seen speeding through the neighborhood often by other residents.

“We know someone there knows who the driver is,” Atenza told The Coast News. “Officer Bussey has been diligently working that case, canvassing that neighborhood.”

The suspect is believed to be a male in his early to mid-20s, and his vehicle is believed to have damage to the front bumper and grill.

“We need justice for someone who has taken the life of my mom,” Enid Shud told ABC10 News. “That person needs to take responsibility and accountability for what they’ve done.”

Anyone with information can contact Bussey at 760-435-4412 or by email at [email protected].

