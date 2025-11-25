Legal Notices, November 28, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ENG RFP 25-10) SOLICITATION FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING DESIGN AND ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE FOR THE SANTA FE DRIVE WESTERN PHASE MODIFICATION PROJECT (CS19E). Date Issued: November 19, 2025 Questions Due: December 15, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. PDT Proposals Due: December 22, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. PDT The City is seeking proposals from qualified consultants specializing in the design of Complete-Streets projects who are interested in providing the City with Professional Engineering Services to design the Santa Fe Drive Western Phase Modification project. The project corridor is generally within the bounds of Gardena Road to Evergreen Drive, along Santa Fe Drive, a two-lane circulation element road. The scope of services will include—but is not limited to—demolition plans; geometric layout and typical sections; multimodal circulation design; curb, gutter, and sidewalk reconstruction; drainage and stormwater BMP revisions; retaining wall design (if required); landscape and irrigation design; traffic signal and street lighting modifications; utility coordination; signing and striping plans; cost estimating; and preparation of all materials necessary for permitting, bidding, and construction. The selected consultant will also support City staff through the entitlement conformance process, ensuring the revised design remains consistent with the existing Planning Commission approvals and applicable Coastal Development Permit requirements. The PlanetBids website for this RFP and related documents is http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. All questions regarding the RFP documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids by December 15, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information, updates, clarification, and addenda. 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31505

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 11th day of December 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-006321-2023; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public meeting to consider a recommendation to the City Council for a Municipal Code Amendment for the adoption of a Mature Tree Ordinance. The Mature Tree Ordinance establishes objective standards to preserve and regulate mature trees as defined in the Ordinance; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, the project is exempt pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3). Section 15061(b)(3) exempts activities covered under the general rule that CEQA applies only to projects where it can be seen with certainty that the project has no possibility for causing a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2686 or [email protected]. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/28/2025 CN 31503

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS, OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 10th day of December 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-008388-2025 APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to re-introduce Ordinance No. 2025-15 to amend Chapter 9.01 (General Offenses) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. These amendments are related to regulating sleeping in vehicles or using vehicles as living quarters. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15060(c)(3), the ordinance is exempt because it is not a “project” as defined in Section15378(b)(5) of CEQA Guidelines. The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in direct or indirect physical impact on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/28/2025 CN 31502

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (11/14, 12/12, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and closed November 27 and 28, 2025 in observance of Thanksgiving NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Fuller Residence Phase 2; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007534-2024; SUB-007729-2024; USE-007726-2024; CDP-007728-2024; FILING DATE: 11/18/2024; APPLICANT: Jeff Fuller; LOCATION: 1471 Summit Avenue (APN: 260-081-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Tentative Parcel Map to subdivide one lot into two lots and construction of a new single-family home and oversized attached four-car garage on one of the newly created lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: R3, Coastal Overlay, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines as Sections 15315 Class 15 – (Minor Land Divisions) and 15303(a) and (e) Class 3 – (New construction or Conversion of Small structures). Class 15 exempts minor subdivisions under four parcels in residential zones. Class 3 exempts new construction of a single-family home and accessory structures from environmental review. The project is consistent with this exemption, as it proposes a two-parcel subdivision and construction of a single-family home and attached garage. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/28/2025 CN 31501

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT WATER CAPACITY FEES PUBLIC HEARING: DECEMBER 17, 2025 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the “Mitigation Fee Act” California Code Section 66000-66025 (AB1600) that the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District will hold a public hearing on December 17, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 to present the Water Capacity Fee Study, and to consider the adoption of Resolution 2025-12, implementing adjustments to the District’s water capacity fees on March 1, 2026, July 1, 2027 and July 1, 2028. The District imposes capacity fees (Water Capacity Fees) when a property seeks to establish or expand a connection to the District’s water system. Based on the Water Capacity Fee Study, it was determined that the Water Capacity Fee should be increased. For a ¾-inch meter (typical single-family dwelling), the Water Capacity Fee would increase from $9,140 to $10,094 on March 1, 2026. Annual increases, if any, on July 1, 2027, and July 1, 2028 will be determined using the March Engineering News Record (ENR) Los Angeles Construction Cost Index (CCI) for the prior year. All other meter sizes will increase proportionately based on industry standards. A document which contains the complete text of the proposed revisions is available at the following locations: City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 On the District’s website www.sdwd.org 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31497

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PARKING GARAGE REPAIRS – FOUR Civic Center Drive PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IDS Real Estate Group and the City of San Marcos (City) request proposals from qualified contractors for the above stated project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK The Work includes repairs of an existing parking garage. The work will occur at Four Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Contractors must meet or exceed the specifications and requirements stated in the Request for Proposal (RFP). CONTRACT TERM The Contractor shall diligently and continuously prosecute the work to completion, which shall be no later than June 30, 2026. DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: All proposals must be received by the project construction manager via email no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposing contractors are required to request a read receipt or a reply from the project construction manager for confirmation of delivery. Facsimile submittals are not acceptable. Proposals should be addressed to City of San Marcos c/o IDS Real Estate Group, Attn: Construction Manager, 785 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101. All proposals are to be electronic and shall be sent to: [email protected] PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING AND SITE WALK: A mandatory pre-submittal meeting has been scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, meeting at the southwest corner of the parking garage. The purpose of the pre-submittal meeting is to discuss the Scope of Work included in the RFP and answer questions proposers have relating to the RFP and/or the Contract. A mandatory site walk of the project will immediately follow the pre-submittal meeting. All proposers must attend the pre-submittal meeting and site walk. Failure to attend either of these events shall be cause for rejecting proposals. SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: A complete RFP package is available for download electronically from: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/SNF78iOjGS It is the responsibility of the proposer to download and carefully review the contents of all documents provided in this RFP, including the addenda and any exhibits attached thereto. Proposers must provide a response to all components specified in this RFP. Incomplete proposals, proposals containing errors or inconsistencies, failure to comply with the submission requirements contained in the RFP, or other process or content errors or deficiencies may constitute cause for rejection. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance by the proposer of the conditions contained in the RFP and the attachments thereto, unless clearly and specifically noted in the proposal and confirmed in the Contract executed between the Owner and the selected service provider. The Owner reserves the right to retain all proposals submitted and to use any idea(s) in a proposal regardless of whether that proposal is selected. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the San Marcos City Charter and the San Marcos Municipal Code, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. The California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates for the State and are available at the DIR website, http://www.dir.ca.gov, or from the City of San Marcos’ City Clerk Office. DIR REGISTRATION Under (SB 854), “contractors” are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the (DIR) and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025 CN 31473

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. XXXX AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA REPEALING AND REPLACING DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 23.51 REGULATING TREES, SCENIC VIEWS AND SUNLIGHT AND AMENDING CHAPTER 23.50 RELATED TO TREE REMOVAL The above referenced ordinance was adopted with the following vote: Ayes: Mayor Gaasterland, Deputy Mayor Martinez, Councilmembers Quirk and Spelich; Noes: 0; Recuse: 0; Absent: 0; Abstain: 0, on November 17, 2025. A full copy of the ordinance may be reviewed in the Administrative Services Department. s/s Sarah Krietor, ministrative Services Manager/City Clerk DATE November 19, 2025 11/28/2025 CN 31496

Introduced Ordinance No. 2025-1570 Ordinance No. 2025-1570 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California, adopting the 2025 California Wildland-Urban Interface Code and the International Wildland Urban Interface Code, and declaring local conditions to amend the same to be the San Marcos Fire Protection District Wildland Interface Code. Ordinance No. 2025-1570 was introduced on November 10, 2025, and will be presented to the City Council for adoption on December 9, 2025. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 11/28/2025 CN 31489

Introduced Ordinance No. 2025-1569 Ordinance No. 2025-1569 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California, amending San Marcos Municipal Code Chapter 17.64 to adopt the 2025 California Fire Code, and declaring local conditions to amend the same. Ordinance No. 2025-1569 was introduced on November 10, 2025, and will be presented to the City Council for adoption on December 9, 2025. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 11/28/2025 CN 31488

Introduced Ordinance No. 2025-1568 Ordinance No. 2025-1568 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California, amending Title 20 of the San Marcos Municipal Code to comprehensively update the Zoning Ordinance/Title 20 of the San Marcos Municipal Code and finding that said amendment is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Ordinance No. 2025-1568 was introduced on November 10, 2025, and will be presented to the City Council for adoption on December 9, 2025. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 11/28/2025 CN 31487

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010506566 Title Order No.: 250353150 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/17/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/23/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0864068 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: VIRGINIA SANELLI-YASSIN, AN UMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/26/2025 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 519 MASON ROAD, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 170-130-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $458,402.35. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010506566. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010506566 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 11/17/2025 A-4858451 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31469

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-30485-BA-CA Title No. 250362134-CA-VOI APN. 185-113-39-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/01/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Rafael Ramirez, and Maria Irene Olvera Ramirez, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 03/02/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0172718 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 12/22/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $524,532.25 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 28438 Cepin Dr, Valley Center, CA 92082-6401 A.P.N.: 185-113-39-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above, If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-30485-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.¢om, using the file number assigned to this case 25-30485-BA-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 11/07/2025 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Deandre Garland, Trustee Sales Representative A-4857807 11/21/2025, 11/28/2025, 12/05/2025 CN 31443

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on December 13th 2025, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Brittany Brown Jason Hoshue Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 11/28/2025 CN 31504

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 111007PP Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: John M. Pieper 3649 Laketree Drive Fallbrook, CA 92028 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: Same as above As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: None. The names and business addresses of the buyer are: Americas Plumber LLC 201 E GRAND AVE, 2A ESCONDIDO, CA 92025 The assets to be sold are described in general as: Inventory, Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment (FF&E), Goodwill, Business Name, Convenant Not to Compete and are located at: 3649 Laketree Drive Fallbrook, CA 92028 The business name used by the seller at that location is: Pieper Plumbing. The anticipated date of the bulk sale is December 16, 2025 at the office of Verdad Ventures, Inc., 2888 Loker Ave E, #110, Carlsbad, CA 92010. This bulk sale Is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Verdad Ventures, Inc., 2888 Loker Ave E, #110, Carlsbad, CA 92010, and the last date for filing claims shall be December 15, 2025, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: Americans plumber LLC S/ David Williams, Member 11/28/25 CNS-3988390# CN 31491

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: December 16, 2025, at 10:00am Silvia Jiménez Antoinette Sibley Samantha Lopez The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 11/28/25 CNS-3987283# CN# 31490

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Aardvark Self Storage located at 4490 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA, 92123 intend to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 12/16/2025 at 2:00PM. Adan Anaya; Maria Sinsay; Cheng Y Yang; Messiah E Truth; Kimberly A Cortez; Arlene A Sinclair. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 11/28/2025 CN 31486

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU058989N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lillian Nicole Alexander filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lillian Nicole Alexander change to proposed name: Lillian Nicole Alexander-Mittal. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31480

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU061091N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Myatt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Archie Ray Campbell change to proposed name: Charles Steven Myatt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31465

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of KEDRIC D. BEACHEM AND/OR KIMETRIA B. BEACHEM, please contact Attorney ALLISON B. COSTANZA, 225-664-4335 [email protected]. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31463

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN LINDA BELFIELD aka SUSAN L. BELFIELD Case# 25PE003198C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Linda Belfield aka Susan L. Belfield. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Julie A. Belfield Battle, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Julie A. Belfield Battle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 23, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504, Room: Belsky. Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste F2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31461

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPH MICHAEL BELFIELD aka JOSEPH M. BELFIELD Case# 25PE003197C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joseph Michael Belfield aka Joseph M. Belfield. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Julie A. Belfield Battle, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Julie A. Belfield Battle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 17, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 1603, Room: Frazier. Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste F2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31460

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 12/8/2025 at 1:00PM. Vanessa Sweatte Unit #H006; Eric Dutra Unit #J006; Robin Moore Unit #M004; Amelia Shaw Unit #M005. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31446

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Fast & EZ Vista located at 201 Guajome Street Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 12/10/2025 at 9:00 AM. Genevieve Mendoza; Sandra Darden. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31442

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, NORTHWEST DISTRICT JUDITH BUTLER, formerly known as Judith Aram, an individual, Petitioner vs. FLORENCE D. ROSE, an individual; KEVIN B. ROSE; an individual, NATHALIE ANNA WILLIAMS, an individual; TIMOTHY S. ARAM, an individual; BRANDON CHRISTOPHER ARAM, an individual; BYRON SCOTT ARAM, an individual; STEVEN CRAIG ARAM, an individual; MATTHEW DOUGLAS ARAM, an individual; PHILIP TYLER ARAM, an individual; KENNETH ARAM, an individual; ALL PERSONS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN ADVERSE TO PETITIONER’S TITLE OR ANY CLOUD ON PETITIONER’S TITLE THEREON, and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive; Respondents CASE #: 25VECP00241 Petition Filed: April 23, 2025 [Assigned to Hon. Valerie Slkin, Dept U] NOTICE OF CONTINUED HEARING ON PETITION TO EXPUNGE LIS PENDENS Reservation ID: 706522252213 Date: January 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Dept: U TO ALL RESPONDENTS AND THEIR COUNSELS OF RECORD: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at the November 7, 2025, hearing on Petitioner Judith Butler’s Petition to Expunge Lis Pendens, the Court continued the hearing to January 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Department U of the Superior Court located at 6230 Sylmar Avenue, Van Nuys, California 91401. Counsel for Petitioner was Ordered to provide notice of the new hearing date. Date: November 7, 2025 LUNA & GLUSHON A Professional Corporation ROBERT L. GLUSHON s/s SEAN M. BRYN 16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 950 Encino CA 91436 Telephone: 818.907.8755 Facsimile: 818.907.8760 Attorneys for Petitioner JUDITH ARAM, an individual 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022089 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CiraRx. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar #444, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. M-Power Biolase, LLC, 1155 Camino del Mar #444, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean Scott, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021631 Filed: Nov 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stellar Solar Electric. Located at: 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TMAG Industries Inc., 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/1998 S/Kent Harle, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021472 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dussaq Enterprises. Located at: 6601 Santa Isabel St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Douglas Rene Dussaq, 6601 Santa Isabel St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2025 S/Douglas Dussaq, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022212 Filed: Nov 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tranquil Tides Senior Care. Located at: 1749 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DCB Acquisitions LLC, 1749 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/2025 S/Chedly Benattia, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021981 Filed: Nov 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Appliance Repair. Located at: 245 Smoke Tree Pl., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Noah Nothstein, 245 Smoke Tree Pl., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/11/2016 S/Noah Nothstein, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022005 Filed: Nov 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Recovery Resilience. Located at: 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jody Navah Justin, 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024, 2. Bradford Peter Justin, 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jody Navah Justin, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022069 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Kinds Move; B. Phreedom Phonics. Located at: 1807 Eastwood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Eastwood Enterprises, 1807 Eastwood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2025 S/Derek Wiback, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021791 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shootz Golf and Game Studio. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shootz San Marcos LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Erin Hayden, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021852 Filed: Nov 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NVibe AI. Located at: 1452 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Soul@Play LLC, 1452, Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nirav Desai, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021824 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rewrite Therapy. Located at: 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Schoenherr Marriage and Family Therapists Inc., 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Schoenherr, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021788 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homestead Childcare. Located at: 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelley Slingerland, 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/17/2025 S/Kelley Slingerland, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019919 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loft Studio Interiors; B. Loft Portfolio. Located at: 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Traci Marie Johnson, 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2019 S/Traci Marie Johnson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021544 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SDTJ Apparel; B. SDTJ Transport. Located at: 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Christopher Peterson, 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/10/2025 S/Samuel C. Peterson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021486 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve. Located at: 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve, 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cassie Clark, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020575 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fallbrook Upholstery; B. Fallbrook Upholstery Shop. Located at: 124 W. Beech St., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joaquin Cervantes, 638 Tatum St., Vista CA 92083; 2. Maria Cristina Cervantes, 638 Tatun St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joaquin Cervantes, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021663 Filed: Nov 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TROYANTHONYPHOTO. Located at: 17458 Matinal Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Troy Saunders, 17458 Matinal Rd, #5122, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Troy Saunders, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021576 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Hearing Associates. Located at: 1045 E. Valley Pkwy. Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stasek Audiology PC, 1045 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/12/2025 S/Cole Stasek, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020942 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Now Fit. Located at: 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ignite Faith and Fitness LLC, 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shawn Mitchell, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021282 Filed: Nov 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buy–Sell–Love–San Diego. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keryn Young, 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Keryn Young, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020609 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FieldLogix. Located at: 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Veracity Wireless Inc., 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2015 S/Yukon Palmer, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019653 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noam Collective. Located at: 6416 Friars Rd. #212, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monick Tomko, 6416 Friars Rd. #212, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Monick Tomko, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021220 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal BioAmendments. Located at: 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph Victor Zanotelli, 14710 Beeler Canyon Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2025 S/Joseph Victor Zanotelli, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021135 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pickleball Club. Located at: 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pickleball Republic, LLC, 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Andrew Slipka, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020589 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Beach Wellness Collective. Located at: 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #208, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisel Lewis, 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #208, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/02/2025 S/Lisel Lewis, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021331 Filed: Nov 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VIRSITIL. Located at: 328 S. Freeman St., Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michele Eloise Taylor, 328 S. Freeman St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/09/2025 S/Michele Eloise Taylor, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020464 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Family Music Center. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cloutman Family LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/27/2025 S/Vincent Cloutman, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020229 Filed: Oct 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fish Window Cleaning. Located at: 2131 S. El Camino Real #104, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6549 Mission Gorge Rd. #281, San Diego CA 92120. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Miller Cleaning Services LLC, 6549 Mission Gorge Rd. #281, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Austin J. Miller, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020697 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MamaSaysSo. Located at: 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RST Labs LLC, 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/14/2025 S/Alberto Aroeste, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021173 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Maintenance Service. Located at: 3588 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Randy Reddingius, 3588 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/29/2025 S/Randy Reddingius, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021191 Filed: Nov 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trutone Media. Located at: 6640 Ambrosia Ln. #728, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131202, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Manal Rammal, 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131202, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/06/2025 S/Manal Rammal, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021226 Filed: Nov 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quick Fix Sprinkler. Located at: 1381 N. Vulcan Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ALIA LLC, 1381 N. Vulcan Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/05/2025 S/Christian Heaviland, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020448 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kind Threads. Located at: 251 North City Dr. #121B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Interfaith Community Services, 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Varinda Missett, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020939 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petals, by Rachel. Located at: 7952 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Centered Kids Coaching Services, 7952 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Rachel Ulloa, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019898 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True West Motorworks. Located at: 2026 Illion St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kombis, Kooks, and Things LLC, 2026 Illion St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/13/2023 S/Ian Bobolia, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/2025 CN 31418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020786 Filed: Oct 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True North Academic Services; B. G8keepers; C. STEP UP Learning; D. Skill Builders. Located at: 303 Durian St., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Porterhouse Property Solutions LLC, 303 Durain St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Porter, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021009 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vision Key Tech. Located at: 3239 Hugo St., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vision Key AI LLC, 3239 Hugo St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Frank Anzures, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020836 Filed: Oct 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abode Real Estate Media. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Siek LLC, 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/17/2025 S/James Siekmeier, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9018914 Filed: Oct 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hyderabad Cafe Indian Cuisine. Located at: 9494 Black Mountain Rd. #9, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 30899 Hillsdale Hts., Murrieta CA 92563. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hyderabad Nawabs LLC, 30899 Hillsdale Hts., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rama Rao Ambadipally, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020573 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atessa Global. Located at: 3315 Dorado Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Atessa Consulting, LLC, 3315 Dorado Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/15/2025 S/Ashley Sheurs, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020321 Filed: Oct 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T-Shirt Factory. Located at: 2380 Camino Vida Roble #F, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J and M Trophies Inc., 23372 Madero Rd. #J, Mission Viejo CA 92691. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Barros, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020550 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Midwest Roots. Located at: 2904 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brian James Baroky, 2904 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Kristin Baroky, 2904 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian James Baroky, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020856 Filed: Nov 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spore Print Studio. Located at: 12245 Darkwood Rd., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elli Kiersten Noheaekahi Turner, 12245 Darkwood Rd., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elli Kiersten Noheaekahi Turner, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020322 Filed: Oct 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Essiential Bakes. Located at: 1401 Union St. #3305, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Angaba Essieh, 1401 Union St. #3305, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Angaba Essieh, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020655 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Digital Concierge; B. Digital Concierge Dept. Located at: 1650 Tucker Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyler Grove, 1650 Tucker Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/30/2025 S/Tyler Grove, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020148 Filed: Oct 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Light Method Carlsbad. Located at: 2508 El Camino Real #M, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1633 Via La Plaza, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BNC Holdings LLC, 1633 Via La Plaza, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Babcock, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020568 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wholemind Solutions. Located at: 7753 Galleon Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christine Rosenfeld, 7753 Galleon Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine Rosenfeld, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019884 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Honey-Do Handyman. Located at: 1546 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mack Daniel Mc Duffee, 1546 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mack D, Mc Duffee, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020499 Filed: Oct 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lenska Realty. Located at: 2247 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lenska Bracknell, 2247 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/10/2018 S/Lenska Bracknell, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019635 Filed: Oct 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Archive Bridal. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte #220 222, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. One True Pairing, 5617 Paseo del Norte #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/27/2018 S/Paulette R. Khoury, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019756 Filed: Oct 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B.O.B. Located at: 6322 Sullivan Ave., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Richeson, 6322 Sullivan Ave., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Richeson, 11/07, 11/14, 11/21, 11/28/2025 CN 31378