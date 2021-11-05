Oceanside Ironman bikes through Pendleton

This year Oceanside held the Ironman in conjunction with Camp Pendleton, which hosted the vast majority of the bike course. Participants compete in the Oceanside Ironman 70.3 cycle portion through the 22 Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Oct. 30. The Ironman 70.3 is a competition consisting of a 13.1-mile run, a 1.2-mile swim and a 56-mile bike. This year Oceanside held the Ironman in conjunction with Camp Pendleton, which hosted the vast majority of the bike course. The riders entered at Del Mar Housing Gate, rode to the 62 Area and then looped back around to Del Mar. Cyclists were able to see the School of Infantry – West, the Santa Margarita Ranch House, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton and open training areas during the race.

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie