New mural going in Encinitas library

The Friends of the Encinitas Library, with approval from the city of Encinitas, have commissioned a new mural by local artist Kevin Anderson for an interior wall of the Library at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The 10-foot-by-14-foot mural, is currently untitled. Work on the mural began Nov. 8 and is scheduled to take place over a three-week period in November. The artist will bring the mural to life during the library’s regular operating hours, allowing the public a first-hand opportunity to observe an artist at work. The Encinitas Library is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.