Oceanside continues to spread awareness about tenant rights

OCEANSIDE — In a nod to National Fair Housing Month, the city will proceed with a program to spread awareness about tenants’ rights and legal obligations for tenants, landlords and property managers.

The City Council voted on April 10 to continue an agreement with CSA San Diego County, a nonprofit offering housing counseling and tenant rights education, to provide its services to Oceanside residents.

As part of that extended agreement, the city will pay an additional $20,000 to provide more outreach efforts and availability citywide, plus $5,000 for city supplies. Altogether, the amended agreement with CSA will cost the city $45,000 from its general fund.

Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Leilani Hines said the program would go beyond providing information on city webpages to include more outreach opportunities at the farmer’s market and other social events, as well as public workshops and advertising efforts.

CSA provides housing counseling services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Chavez Community Resource Center at 605 San Diego Street.

Councilmember Eric Joyce wanted the program to include mailing fliers with information directly to renters, although he couldn’t get the rest of the council to support him. Hines said mailing fliers and going door-to-door are more expensive.

Councilmember Rick Robinson suggested allowing CSA to come back with future recommendations to expand outreach efforts if necessary and pointed out that many of the fliers would likely end up in the trash before being read anyway.

Hines also presented information on Assembly Bill 1482, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. This bill created a statewide limit on rent increases for certain residential rental properties and strengthened eviction protections for renters.

Under this law, landlords are required to justify terminating a tenancy as either at fault (lack of rent payment, violations of the lease, etc.) or no fault of the tenant (the owner wishes to remove the unit from the rental market, the property is to be demolished, substantial rehabilitation of the property is required per government order, or the owner or family moves back in).

The law also establishes an annual rent cap between 5 and 10% of the area Consumer Price Index. Hines noted that the rent cap has been maxed out at 10% for the last two years.

The majority of conventional apartments, rental properties leased by property owners, and tenants subletting their housing units are all subject to the law.

The new law doesn’t cover newer apartments built within the last 15 years, though Hines noted that 98% of Oceanside’s housing stock is older than that. Additionally, the law exempts single-family residents, condos and townhouses not owned by a business, owner-occupied duplexes, restricted affordable housing, school dorms and mobile homes, the latter of which is already governed by a city rent control ordinance.

Under the law, these protections kick in after 12 months of occupying a unit, and eviction notices must be sent out 60 days in advance.

Joyce also suggested an amendment to the city code that would allow these benefits from the law to kick in after a tenant lives in a unit for one month instead of a whole year; however, he failed to get support from other council members on that suggestion as well.

Hines updated the City Council on a recent amendment to that law that went into effect on April 1. The revision aims to close loopholes in the existing law allowing landlords to kick tenants out for exaggerated renovations or other unclear reasons and bring the unit back to market at a higher rental rate.

Hines explained that the new law requires landlords to be specific about the types of renovations they plan to do to a unit when they give their tenants an eviction notice.

Landlords must also provide copies of permits for work to be done upon request and a date of expected completion. If a unit’s remodeling or demolition is not completed, it must be offered back to the original displaced tenant at the same rental price as before.

Additionally, suppose a landlord evicts a tenant to make way for a family member to move back in. In that case, they must move in within 90 days after the tenant leaves, and the unit must be the owner’s primary residence. The name and relationship of the family member must be provided as well, and tenants can request proof of the family member.

These tenant protection laws are significant for renters throughout the city, who make up 41% of the housing stock.

“Some experience homelessness due to evictions,” Hines said.

With a lower-than-average vacancy rate of 3% (a healthy vacancy rate is considered between 5 and 6%), low-income households face a higher threat of housing instability.

“As someone who has lived here most of my life, I have never seen the vacancy rates so low,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez. “This is causing the situation to be what it is now.”

Securing new housing in an already tight market can be challenging, especially when the average rents of two-bedroom units are between $2,500 and $3,500 per month, according to city officials.

“Affordable housing really is the long-term solution for us,” Hines said.

The City Council ultimately voted 4-1 to approve staff’s recommendations, with Joyce the only member opposed. For Joyce, the recommendations didn’t offer strong enough protection for tenants.

Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim said the other side of the coin was the landlords’ rights to protect their properties against bad-faith tenants.

“I think we vilify landlords too much,” Keim said.

However, Joyce pushed back against the claim about vilifying landlords.



“If we do these things, we could find out the few who tend to be bad actors, but we don’t even know that because we’re not even asking the question,” Joyce said.

Oceanside rental residents with questions about tenant rights may contact CSA by email at [email protected] or by phone at 619-444-5700.