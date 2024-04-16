Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A 45-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mission Avenue and Ocean Pointe, the Oceanside Police Department said today.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. Monday when a gold Nissan Murano heading eastbound on Mission Avenue collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway about 100 yards west of the intersection of Ocean Pointe, according to OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Bussey said.

The sergeant said the driver of the vehicle remained at the intersection and was cooperative with law enforcement. A second driver also ran over the pedestrian in the roadway. They also remained on the scene, and the driver was cooperative with law enforcement.

The pedestrian’s identity was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The OPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision was asked to call OPD Officer Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.