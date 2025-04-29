Authorities seek public’s help finding missing Oceanside teen

OCEANSIDE — Authorities are seeking the public’s help today in locating a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Oceanside.

Andrew Hernandez was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3810 Stanford Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department. He is visually impaired and considered at-risk.

Hernandez is Latino and was wearing a black jacket, long black shorts, a black baseball cap and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts was urged to call the Oceanside Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.