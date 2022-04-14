Obituary – Susan Patricia (Susie) Sherry

In Loving Memory Susan Patricia (Susie) Sherry

08/03/1946 – 01/08/2022

Susie Sherry, 75, passed away on January 8, 2022. Susie was a wonderful mother, an adoring grandmother (Grandy), a loving sister and aunt, and a thoughtful and compassionate friend. She will be missed by many.

Susie was born in Quantico, VA in 1946, to Glenn and Audrey McComas. Her father was an officer in the Marine Corps and his multiple military transfers led to Susie’s deep fondness for travel. Those family car trips bound for the next posting were opportunities to visit small towns around the country and see many interesting sights and Susie never forgot that excitement of discovering a new place.

Susie spent her adolescence in Carlsbad, where she graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1964. As a mother, she raised her children in Texas, Carlsbad, Twentynine Palms, and Hawaii.

After her children moved out, she lived in Honolulu, Carlsbad, and for three years in Eureka near her son’s family. In her vivacious way, she jumped into each community through music, volunteer action, and attending and supporting the local theater. In each location, she quickly made lifelong friends.

Through all her moves, she had always planned to return to her roots in northern San Diego County. In 2019 she returned and happily made Ocean Hills in Oceanside her permanent home.

Susie made travel a priority and was able to visit many places around the world. She loved Paris and New York. She also visited most of Europe, Bali, New Zealand, Canada, Cameroon, and just about every state in the U.S.

Susie was part of her community in many ways… she worked for her father at Karlsbad Pacific Insurance Company and also worked with the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.

She was a member of Carlsbad Rotary, and she taught classes in Women’s Resource Studies, Business, and Education at Mira Costa College. Guiding people in career transitions through the New Directions program and teaching Real Estate fed her need to help people grow. Susie was also a busy Licensed Realtor in Hawaii and California.

She was equally comfortable helping young families through the purchase of their first home as she was helping experienced home buyers find their next dream home.

One of her most rewarding activities was as a dedicated Hospice volunteer, compassionately helping many people during their end-of-life transition. Along with providing companionship during their transition during Last Watch, she sang at the bedside of people in their final moments as a Threshold Singer.

She also greatly enjoyed being a member of local film clubs, traveling to film festivals around the country, and volunteering at the Assistance League of the North Coast thrift store with a community of friends.

Susie lived her life fully, embracing each day. She was a lively and curious person who enjoyed meeting new people and seeing new places.

Susan is survived by her children: Marla Smith (Mark) of Houston, TX; Shawn Morgan of Oceanside, CA; Jorey McComas (Sallie) of Eureka, CA, and Nathan Morgan of Cañon City, CO; grandchildren: Tim (Anna), Alicia (Camp), Kimberly, Jake, Abigail, Jayden, and Maren, and two great-grandchildren: Joshua and Alexia. Susan also leaves behind five siblings: Kathy Eilers of Reno, NV; Glenn (Rusty) McComas Jr. of Bozeman, MT; Kim Roe (Jack) of Fairbanks, AK; John McComas (Fryth) of Fairbanks, AK, and Audrey Piper (Mike Hogan) as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Al Rohnke.

A Celebration of Life will be held in March.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the North Coast, www.hospicenorthcoast.org or the Assistance League of North Coast www.alnc.org