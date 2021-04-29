Obituary – Sandra Karen Luebke

In loving memory of Sandra Karen Luebke

Sandra Karen Luebke passed away on April 14, 2021 with her children and grandchildren by her side. She was born on March 30, 1944 to Leo and Jean of Somerset, PA. Her and her late husband, John Luebke, had a total of 5 children — James, Larry, Regina, Treena and Kimberly. Together they raised an additional son — their grandchild, Robert. Sandra is survived by her brother, Gary and Aunt Bea in addition to her 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren with one on the way. Private services for family and friends will be held.