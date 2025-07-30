Obituary – Mary Lee Kopesky (Tondelli)

In loving memory of Mary Lee Kopesky (Tondelli)

September 21, 1925 – July 12, 2025

With profound love and sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Lee Kopesky (Tondelli) on July 12, 2025, at the age of 99 two months shy of her 100th birthday.

Mary Lee was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and role model. A woman of extraordinary intelligence, strength grace and devoted mother of 11 children—Sons: Joseph, John, James (Saana), Philip (Jan), Anthony (Terry), Reno (Diane) Daughters: Renée Tondelli (Ed) Andrea (Steve) Mary Tondelli (John) Christine Ryan (Jerry) Catherine Tondelli (Fausto) two sons, Joe and Anthony, preceded her in death.

Grandchildren, John Tondelli Jr (April) Jim Tondelli (Shannon), Joey Tondelli, Natalie Walsh (Tim), Daniel (Anna) Tondelli , Jason (Jennifer) Tondelli, Zachary, Madeline, Ethan Nicolopoulos, Emily Geisel (Clay), Tracy (Jordan), Wildrick, Nicolle Wildrick, Michael, Cal ( Nicky) , Taylor Tondelli , Leo Ryan, Rocco Gentilini and Ruby Tondelli.

Joey Tondelli preceded her in death.

Aunt to Tom Bianchi, Gregory, Paul and Carol Vice.

Great grandchildren, Tessa and Lukas Tondelli, Joe, Sofia and Nicholas Tondelli, Olivia and Shane Walsh, Lorenzo and Giovanni Tondelli, Charlotte and Maya Tondelli , Giorgia Tondelli, and Brianna Tondelli.

She raised her family largely on her own, guided by faith, education, kindness, and inspired her children to pursue higher education and financial independence.

She will be remembered always for her strength, wit, unwavering love, contagious smile and wink.

“If you do things for the right reason, they always turn out right.”