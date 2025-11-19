A new Politico–Citrin Center–Possibility Lab survey of more than 1,400 registered California voters suggests the political winds may finally be shifting: 60% of respondents said they were open to legalizing sports betting in the state, even though past ballot efforts failed to deliver change.

Already legal in 39 states, sports betting has expanded across the U.S., including 34 states and D.C. permitting mobile wagering. For instance, in Florida, you can place a bet under sportsbooks operated by the Seminole Tribe, and that’s the only local legal option. However, there are many offshore options, as the top Florida betting sites overview made by casino expert Russell Simmons testifies. Betting at these sites is legal, bonuses are huge, and there are hundreds of betting markets available. Yet California has remained on the sidelines, despite holding immense appeal to commercial sportsbooks. In a state with more people than nearly every other, betting operators have long eyed California as the crown jewel of future expansion.

Interestingly, the same ballot that failed in 2022 is still influencing public debate today. In 2022, Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 went before voters:

Prop 26 would have allowed in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and a handful of horse-racing tracks

Prop 27 would have permitted commercial sportsbooks to operate statewide via online platforms, in partnership with Native tribes

Both measures were decisively rejected. Prop 27 was defeated by a massive margin (82.3% “No” to 17.7% “Yes”), while Prop 26 drew 33% support.

In the new poll, 25% of respondents said sports betting legalization is “long overdue,” while 35% said it “might make sense,” contingent on the details. Among genders, support or openness was stronger among men (64%) than women (55%). The primary objections come from concerns over gambling addiction: 21% said they were “wary,” and 19% said legalization would be a “huge mistake.”

While the poll suggests rising acceptance, translating public sentiment into legislation remains fraught with challenges, particularly in a state where tribal sovereignty and gaming control dominate the debate. The nature of California’s federally recognized tribes complicates any push toward online sports betting, as past legalization efforts have consistently stumbled over questions of who controls operations and revenue.

As of mid-2025, interest in collaboration is growing. In April 2025, DraftKings and FanDuel unveiled a joint proposal with California’s tribes to launch legal online sports betting under a unified tribal entity. Under that plan, all 109 tribes would receive a guaranteed minimum annual payment, a structure intended to reduce risk for smaller tribes and promote shared benefits.

Observers point out that the industry’s strategy has evolved: the 2022 push was seen as too aggressive and dismissive of tribal concerns, which triggered sharp resistance. Now, sportsbook operators are emphasizing partnership, not dominance.

But consensus among California’s tribes is anything but assured. Even as discussion intensifies, tribal leaders stress that any new sports betting framework must be tribal-led, tribal-owned, and respectful of sovereignty.

Indeed, legal analysts warn that even if a tribal-operator deal emerges, a constitutional amendment via ballot may be required to expand gambling in California. Still, that’s something that might not happen until 2026 or even 2028.

Meanwhile, the potential upside is enormous. Some estimates place a mature California sports betting market’s revenue in the billions, given its population and sports ecosystem. Comparatively, New York (population ~19.9 million) generated over $2.1 billion in revenue in 2024 and took in over $1 billion in gaming taxes, marking it as one of the most lucrative sports betting states.