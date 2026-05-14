Obituary – Lorena “Loree” Alyce Muldowney

In loving memory of Lorena “Loree” Alyce Muldowney

April 23, 1940 – February 15, 2026

Lorena “Loree” Alyce Muldowney (McElroy), 85, died Feb. 15, 2026. Born Apr. 23, 1940, in Providence, Rhode Island, she was raised by her mother, Mary Gladys McElroy (Goodman).

On Sept. 8, 1962, she married Thomas James Muldowney, U.S. Navy Lt. Commander.

They lived in several cities before settling in Palm Desert for retirement, then Lake San Marcos in 2025 to be close to family.

Loree devoted her life to raising their three children, Sarah Jane, Patrick Edward and Peter David, and cherished her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, Catholic faith, cooking, genealogy work, and lasting friendship.