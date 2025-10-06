Obituary – Walter Beljean & Magdalena “Miti” Ruth Beljean

In loving memory of

Walter Beljean August 22, 2025

Magdalena “Miti” Ruth Beljean August 27, 2025

In loving memory: Walter Beljean and Magdalena “Miti” Ruth Beljean each died at their home in San Luis Obispo, after prolonged periods on hospice. Walt passed away on August 22nd and Miti only five days later.

They celebrated 70 years of marriage together on July 24th.

Walt grew up on the Hoffer Diary in Imperial Valley, and Miti in Encinitas on the Paul Ecke Poinsettia Ranch, owned by her aunt and uncle.

Walt worked on the ranch over forty years and they raised their four daughters there before moving to San Luis Obispo in 1997.

Both Miti and Walt were preceded in death by all of their parents and siblings, in addition to their daughter Heidi Beljean. They are survived by their daughters Joleen, Elisse “Honey,” and Kristin, 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, besides many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of their lives will be held on Monday, November 10th beginning with a Mass at 11:00am at the St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Encinitas with a reception to follow.

If you haven’t RSVPed yet, please contact Joleen at [email protected]