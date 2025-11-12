Obituary – Elizabeth “Liz” May Hacker (née Jones, formerly Flynn)

In loving memory of Elizabeth “Liz” May Hacker

October 27, 2025

Elizabeth “Liz” May Hacker (née Jones, formerly Flynn), beloved friend, mother and grandmother, passed away October 27th in Carlsbad, CA at 87.

A native of Leigh, Lancashire, England, Liz traveled by ship at the age of 17 to embark on a new life in the US.

In New York, she found work at Macy’s in midtown Manhattan and soon after met and married her first husband, John Joseph Flynn III.

They moved to New Rochelle, NY, where her two sons, Ian and Steven were born.

With her second husband, Liz moved to Carlsbad in 1984 where she immediately took to the slow pace, ocean air, and sunshine.

A lifelong Catholic, Liz attended St. John the Evangelist Church in Encinitas.

She enjoyed traveling to visit her family in England and cherished celebrating birthdays and holidays with her grandson, Andrew, in Northern California.

Liz is survived by and lives on in the loving memories of her sons, Ian Flynn of San Anselmo, CA, and Steven Flynn of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; and her grandson, Andrew Flynn of Encinitas, CA.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Robert Jones of Southport, Lancashire, England, and Alfred Jones of Spondon, Derby, England.