Moonlight continues 45th season with ‘Guys and Dolls’ revival

VISTA — Moonlight Stage Productions will continue its 45th season at the Moonlight Amphitheatre with a revival of the Broadway classic “Guys and Dolls.”

The award-winning professional theater company has staged more than 240 productions during its residency at the city-owned Moonlight Amphitheatre. The company employs both local performers and Broadway-caliber professionals, with productions featuring a live orchestra, professional technical designers and backstage crews.

Moonlight Stage Productions also presents live music throughout the year through its Moonlight Concert Series.

The company opened its 45th season in April with a production of “The Cher Show.”

“Guys and Dolls” marks the company’s fourth staging of the musical, following productions in 1985, 1995 and 2008.

Based on characters created by writer Damon Runyon, the Tony Award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Set in 1950s New York City, the show blends romance and comedy with Broadway favorites including “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “Adelaide’s Lament.”

The story follows Nathan Detroit (Steven Glaudini), a gambler searching for a location for his next floating crap game; Miss Adelaide (Bets Malone), his fiancée who has waited 14 years to marry him; Sky Masterson (Patrick Cummings), a high-rolling gambler; and Sarah Brown (Alessa Neeck), an idealistic mission worker who wins his heart.

In a unique twist, the production’s four lead actors are two real-life married couples: Cummings and Neeck, who play Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown, and Glaudini and Malone, who portray Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide.

According to the theater company, the couples bring their real-life chemistry to the stage while portraying two very different romances tested by love, luck and commitment.

Performances run Aug. 12-28 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $21 to $71, with discounts available for seniors, students and military members. Tickets can be purchased online at moonlightstage.com or through the VisTix box office at 760-724-2110.