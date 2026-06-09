Oceanside voters to decide prevailing wage charter amendment

OCEANSIDE — A November ballot measure will ask voters whether to align the city charter with state law regarding prevailing wage requirements for public works contracts.

On May 20, Mayor Esther Sanchez and Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce directed staff to pursue a potential charter amendment “for the purposes of ensuring state grants qualification and to be consistent with state law.” If approved by the City Council, the amendment would be placed before voters in November.

The council voted 4-1 to advance the proposal, with Councilmember Peter Weiss opposed. The council finalized its decision to place the measure on the ballot at a June 3 meeting, unanimously approving the action in Weiss’ absence.

Under California law, cities are classified as either general law or charter cities. General law cities operate under state law, while charter cities function under voter-approved local charters, although they remain subject to state law on matters of statewide concern.

Oceanside became a charter city in 2010 when voters approved Proposition K.

If approved, the measure would update charter language related to prevailing wage requirements, align the city’s provisions with current state law and eliminate ambiguity regarding eligibility for state funding. The amendment would also clarify the council’s authority over project labor agreements while maintaining the provisions for taxpayer protection, transparency and accountability.

According to city staff, the proposed changes are intended to ensure Oceanside remains eligible for state grants and financial assistance for public works projects.

Staff noted that the city currently qualifies for state funding and that the amendment is intended to preserve that eligibility.

Other San Diego County charter cities, including Chula Vista, have adopted similar updates to maintain eligibility for state funding.

Several labor union representatives, including some who identified themselves as current or former Oceanside residents, spoke in support of the measure and urged the council to place it on the ballot.

“This is our opportunity to say as a city that we’re going to at least meet the bare minimum and not be a block on working families’ ability to earn for their families,” Joyce said. “We’re going to be moving toward getting local jobs here for local people with fair, decent wages, and give people an opportunity.”

It will cost the city between $95,000 and $125,000 to place the measure on the November ballot.