Obituary – Beverly Ann Stiles

In loving memory of Beverly Ann Stiles

January 4, 1937 – August 21, 2023

Beverly Ann Stiles was born at home on January 4, 1937, in Selah, Washington, and we were lucky enough to have her sparkle and light upon this world for 86 years until she danced her way into the heavens above Encinitas, California on August 21, 2023.

Beverly’s family and friends formed her trusted entourage on her life’s journey. Survived by her children, Katherine Marie Osuna, William Joseph Perry Jr., Kathleen Perry Milford, and Barbara Perry-Lorek, her grandchildren, Jasmine Folden-Diaz, Sarah Perry, Matthew Perry, Jessica Tyler, Konrad Lorek, Tanner Milford, Cameron Lorek, Jack Milford, and Cailin Lorek and great granddaughters Josephine Diaz, and the twins, Luna and Leota Lorek. She is also survived by her former spouses, William J. Perry with whom she raised four children and was married to from 1956 to 1981 and Frank Miller to whom she was married from 1985 – 1994. She was preceded in death by her father Odis Vernon Stiles, mother Nellie Margaret Stiles, brother Donald Vernon Stiles, and sister Virginia Lee Thomas.

Beverly was not only a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother and great grandmother, but also her life was marked by her dedication to helping others. Receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands after she had raised her children, Beverly served as the Executive Director of Mid Valley Recovery Services in El Monte, CA until her retirement in December of 2008.

As a fearless leader and passionate advocate of recovery programs, she believed in providing an alternative to incarceration for substance abusers. Beverly’s tireless efforts expanded the center’s outreach, saving countless lives and improving the quality of life for many. In her own journey of recovery, she celebrated 45 years of sobriety.

In her free time, Beverly indulged in her talent for art and sculpture, particularly working with clay. She even donated her own kiln to the community center at Oceana where she resided. Her artistic endeavors brought her joy, and she also formed many friendships through her involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous.

A celebration of life to honor Beverly’s incredible spirit will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2:00 pm at the Recreation Center, Harding Community Center, located at 3098 Harding Street in Carlsbad, California.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Brother Benno Foundation in Oceanside, CA.