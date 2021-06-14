Obituary – Amber Wimmer

Amber passed away on June 5, 2021. Amber was born March 27, 1983, in Escondido California.

She graduated from Santana High School in 2001.

Amber is survived by her three children Kai Zavala, Brandon Patina Jr and Ezabella Patina. Parents: Sherry Hoffman (Tom) and Randy Wimmer.

Half-sisters: Zoe and Kaliea Wimmer. Grandmother Vicki Roland.

Aunts & Uncles: Robert Easton (Mylinda), Becky Roland, Lori Pourhosseini (Ali), Daniel Roland, Andrew Meadows (Teri) and Crystal Muncy.

Cousins David Knight (Jaime), Andrea Knight-Jimenez (Edward), Shawn Pourhosseini (Danielle), Keysha Pourhosseini (Hassan Ahmed), Kassie Roland, Kevin and Vanessa Easton, Sequoia and Sage Meadows, Ryan, Trevor, Austin and Colin Muncy.

There will be a hole in our hearts, she will be missed, always be loved and remembered.

Her celebration of life will be held later this summer, in a private ceremony in Mariposa CA.