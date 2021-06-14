Obituary – Jane Boler

Jane Cecilia Boler passed away June 5th, 2021 in Carlsbad, CA at age 86.

A memorial service will be held June 25th at 10 am at Rancho Santa Fe Church of the Nativity, 6308 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

She is survived by children: Elizabeth (Jerry)Ness, William (Shari Goldin) Johnson, Marc Johnson, Jeff Johnson and Alexandria (Jeffrey) Wetzel. Grandchildren: Samantha Ness, Jon Ness, Connor Johnson and Emma Wetzel.

A memorial and burial will be held in August at Saint Mary of the Lakes, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.