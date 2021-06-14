The Coast News Group
Obituaries

Obituary – Jane Boler

by Becky24
Jane Boler

Jane Cecilia Boler passed away June 5th, 2021 in Carlsbad, CA at age 86.

A memorial service will be held June 25th at 10 am at Rancho Santa Fe Church of the Nativity, 6308 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

She is survived by children: Elizabeth (Jerry)Ness, William (Shari Goldin) Johnson, Marc Johnson, Jeff Johnson and Alexandria (Jeffrey) Wetzel. Grandchildren: Samantha Ness, Jon Ness, Connor Johnson and Emma Wetzel.

A memorial and burial will be held in August at Saint Mary of the Lakes, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.

 

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment