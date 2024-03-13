Obituary – Walter Bruce Roland

In loving memory of Walter Bruce Roland

April 22, 1939 – March 27, 2019

Walter passed away peacefully at his home in Mariposa CA on March 27, 2019. He was an only child born on April 22, 1939 to the late Bruce W. Roland and Fern Keim of Reading Pennsylvania. He resided in Reading PA until his graduation from Reading High School.

In 1957 he joined the United States Marine Corps, at which point he began his military service at Parris Island, North Carolina.

In 1959 he returned on leave to Reading PA and married Mabel A. Kline with whom he had four children (and later divorced in 1975).

He spent the next 20 years serving his country with two tours of Vietnam, and serving at MCB’s Camp Lejeune NC, Hawaii Kaneohe Bay, HI, MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, CA and his home base of Reading PA.

While transferring from MCB to MCB, Walter would drive his family on various routes across the United States, always stopping to enjoy the National Parks and other interesting sites to see around the country.

Walter retired in 1976 while stationed at Camp Pendleton CA.

In 1982 he married Vicki E. Johnson and they blended their two families into one. They resided in North San Diego County area until 1990 when they moved up to Mariposa CA. They both worked at Yosemite National Park until they retired.

Walter is survived by Vicki E. Roland, his wife of 37 years. His adult children: Becky Roland, Lori Roland Pourhosseini (Ali), Sherry Roland Hoffman (Tom), and Daniel Roland. His Step-children: Robert Easton (Mylinda), Randal Wimmer, Andrew Meadows (Teri) and Crystal Muncy. Grandchildren: David Knight (Jaime), Amber Wimmer Patina, Andrea Knight-Jimenez (Edward), Shawn Pourhosseini, Keysha Pourhosseini (Hassan Ahmed), Kevin and Vanessa Easton, Sequoia and Sage Meadows, Ryan, Trevor, Austin and Colin Muncy, Zoe and Kaliea Wimmer. Great Grandchildren: Emily, Tobin and Elizabeth Knight, Kassie Roland, Brandon and Ezabella Patina, Aiden, Kayla and Holly Jimenez.

Private services will be held at a later date in Mariposa CA.