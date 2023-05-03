NTENTION Talk: Mom, it’s your day — find time for yourself

Hey mamas! This year I hope you’re taking some much deserved time and space for yourself.

There are so many behind-the-scenes tasks you are doing all the time. So many tiny decisions.

All that you are managing can seem overwhelming in the moments, and it’s vital that you take time to step away.

Through your journey to motherhood you have realized just how strong you are and what you can withstand.

You have been physically challenged by birthing a human, recovering, and have sacrificed your rest, needs, and wants while these little people develop right in front of you.

I know you’re tired. I know how hard it is as a mama to a 3-year-old and 1- year-old.

This Mother’s Day make it a goal to replenish that day and schedule in some “you” time each week.

Get back to taking care of yourself by brainstorming a list of things you’ve wanted to do but just can’t. Then make a plan and get yourself some trusted support so that you can let go.

You’re always doing so much so it’s ok to start giving back to yourself. Every Mother’s Day focus on your goals and where you want to go.

Give yourself the gift of time and space.

