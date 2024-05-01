A salute to mothers

Moms make the world go round.

We are the ones behind the scenes making sure that the momentum keeps going. One minute we are wiping a butt, the next minute we are folding laundry, finishing homework, letting the dog out, making a sandwich, kissing an owie, getting someone ice, a bandaid and another yogurt.

We have all of these tips down to a science and try to juggle it all with a smile on our faces to keep our kiddos happy and healthy.

Being a mother is a challenging job, and it is even more challenging in 2024 when we are constantly bombarded with information, or worse, misinformation. There are so many things to worry about, manage, get done, handle and teach that we put our own needs aside until the storm settles.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this year, let’s recognize that being a mother is an amazing yet incredibly difficult job. When you are with your mom or a mom you know, tell her that you see her, that she is strong. Offer to help her in some way, unpack the groceries, or do the dishes.

Moms are so strong and resilient. We do so much and what we need is practical help, positivity and solid friends who get it. Please offer to take her for coffee or to get some wine and surround her with positivity. Socialize with her and tell her the real stories — she will so appreciate the relatability.

I always hear moms say, “No one told me …” Speak up, and tell her about the normal day-to-day and real stories in your home. It will be a breath of fresh air.

To all you amazing mamas out there, I see you, I know you’re tired, I know you’re strong, and I stand with you every day in all the moments. Here are some additional things to consider to take extra self-care for you.

Find child care you can trust Plan time away from the kids Teach kids when you are and are not available Show kids all the emotions and how you regulate Find a mental health therapist Rely on good friends and family Trust your gut

