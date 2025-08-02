Sharon Jenkins running for San Marcos mayor

SAN MARCOS — Former District 3 City Councilmember Sharon Jenkins is pursuing a return to local government as the San Marcos mayor in the 2026 election, after being termed out of her city council seat at the end of 2024.

Jenkins announced her plans to run on Friday after filing candidate paperwork with the city on Thursday. She will be running against current District 2 Councilmember Mike Sannella, who announced his candidacy for mayor in May.

The mayoral seat will be open in 2026 as incumbent Rebecca Jones chases the District 5 County Supervisor seat.

Jenkins served 12 years on the City Council, and prior to that, 14 years on the San Marcos Unified School District board. She said her years of experience working with residents, educators and community leaders has given her the strong background suited to the city’s top elected job.

“As our city continues to grow and face new opportunities and challenges, I believe San Marcos deserves experienced, steady leadership,” Jenkins said. “I’m running for mayor to ensure we continue to build a safe and strong San Marcos.”

Jenkins said she helped shape the city into what it is today through her school district leadership during a crucial growing period and her oversight of several improvements in the city.

During her time on council, Jenkins was heavily involved in the completion of the Creek District (located within her home district) and the approval of several landmark buildings. She also played a significant role in leading the Measure Q sales tax campaign last year, which passed by a large margin of voters.

The former council member said she is an independent thinker and a thoughtful decision maker with bipartisan support.

“As mayor, I’ll continue that work with integrity, accountability, and a deep focus to do the right thing for San Marcos,” Jenkins said.

More information about Jenkins’ campaign will be available on her website at sharonjenkinsformayor.com.

District 1 and 2 council seats will also be up for election next year. Residents who have filed paperwork to run for Sannella’s District 2 seat include Alison Stanton, Lindsey Smith, and Justin Matsushita.

As of Aug. 1, no one has filed with the city to run for the District 1 seat currently held by María Nuñez.