North County locations offer free summer meals for families in need

REGION — School districts, city libraries and other organizations across the region are providing free summer meals for children and families in need during the school break.

When school is out for the summer, many lower-income families face increased child care expenses and the loss of subsidized school meals. To help fill the gap, local school districts and nonprofits are offering free meals at sites throughout the region over the coming weeks.

Oceanside

The Oceanside Public Library’s “Lunch at the Library” program, which provides free meals for children and teens ages 18 and younger, has returned through Aug. 7 at three locations:

John Landes Community Center Library, 2855 Cedar Road, from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Joe Balderrama Park, 709 San Diego St., from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

The program is supported by the Oceanside Unified School District, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego, Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, Oceanside Public Library, California State Library and the Green Oceanside team.

Escondido

The Escondido Union High School District is offering free meals through Aug. 14 at Washington Park, 501 N. Rose St., from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are also available through July 30 at Westside Park, 333 S. Spruce St., from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Escondido Union School District, which serves elementary and middle schools, is also providing free summer meals at the following campuses:

Conway Elementary, 1325 Conway Drive, through July 17 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rock Springs Elementary, 1155 Deodar Road, through July 17 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

Juniper Elementary, 1809 S. Juniper St., through July 24 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mission Middle School, 939 E. Mission Ave., through July 24 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pioneer Elementary, 980 N. Ash St., through July 24 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is also offering free summer meals to club members at its locations at 835 W. 15th Ave. and 115 W. Woodward Ave.

San Marcos

The San Marcos Unified School District is offering free summer meals for children 18 and younger at San Marcos Elementary School, 1 Tiger Way. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. through July 31.

Meals are also available at Baypoint Preparatory Academy, 520 E. Carmel St. For service dates and times, call Shelley Hovencamp at 951-956-0403.

Vista

The Vista Unified School District is providing free summer meals at several school sites and the Boys & Girls Club of Vista:

Alamosa Park Elementary, 5130 Alamosa Park Drive, Oceanside, through July 31 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breeze Hill Elementary, 1111 Melrose Way, Vista, through July 31 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Foothill Oak Elementary, 1370 Oak Drive, Vista, through July 31 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Maryland Elementary, 700 North Ave., Vista, through July 31 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Drive, Vista, through July 2 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vista High School, 1 Panther Way, Vista, through July 17 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and noon to 12:45 p.m.

Former VIDA site, 740 Olive Ave., through July 31 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Vista, 410 W. California Ave., through Aug. 9 as part of the club’s summer programming.

Carlsbad

The Carlsbad Unified School District is providing meals on a first-come, first-served basis at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad downtown branch, 3115 Roosevelt St., from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at Jefferson Elementary School, 3743 Jefferson St., from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Fallbrook

Families in and around Fallbrook can find free summer meals at the following locations:

De Luz Schoolhouse, 40550 De Luz Murrieta Road

Fallbrook STEM Academy, 405 W. Fallbrook St.

Potter Junior High, 1743 Reche Road

Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, 110 Marine Drive

North County Boys & Girls Club, 445 E. Ivy St.

Village View County Park, 831 E. Fallbrook St.

Frazier Elementary, 1835 Gum Tree Lane

San Onofre Elementary, 200 Pate Road, San Clemente

Call individual locations for meal service dates and times.

Other Resources

A full list of summer meal sites participating in the California Department of Education’s Summer Food Service Program is available online.

San Diego County Library branches will also host food pantries with partner organizations throughout the summer.

Feeding San Diego maintains an online map of locations where families can access free food assistance during the summer months.