North County Fire mourns loss of longtime engineer, paramedic

FALLBROOK — Rob Hager, a North County Fire engineer and paramedic remembered by colleagues as a devoted firefighter and mentor, died on Sept. 15 following a sudden medical emergency at his home in Murrieta. He was 39.

Hager, who served with the North County Fire Protection District for over 15 years, was transported by Murrieta Fire Department paramedics on Monday to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

He is survived by his wife, Courtney, and their 6-year-old daughter, Sloane.

“Rob was the nicest guy in the room, friends with everybody,” said fellow firefighter and paramedic Max Paur, 30, who worked alongside Hager in Fallbrook. “He never talked about himself. He always made people feel like they were the superstar.”

Hager joined North County Fire in 2008 as a reserve firefighter and became a full-time paramedic in 2012. Most recently, Hager worked out of Station 3, serving the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow.

In addition to serving as a fire engineer, he oversaw community outreach and training programs, including the district’s Explorer Post 2740, which supports aspiring young firefighters.

“Rob mentored generations of firefighters,” Paur said. “He had this incredible talent with kids. Whether it was giving fire prevention presentations, leading station tours, or teaching the explorers, he could connect and make it fun. He was the best we had at it.”

Hager’s colleagues said he was dedicated to both the fire service and his community. In particular, Hager had a gift for connecting with children, conducting dozens of fire safety talks at schools, leading testing and training for new paramedics, and volunteering countless hours with youth in the Explorer program.

In a statement posted on social media, North County Fire wrote, “It is with great sadness that North County Fire reports the passing of our beloved Engineer Rob Hager, due to an unexpected medical emergency. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Hager family, North County Fire & Fallbrook Firefighters Association Local 1622 as we mourn this tragic loss.”

The Fallbrook Firefighters Association is raising money to support Hager’s family through a GoFundMe campaign. Donations can also be sent by check to the Fallbrook Firefighters Foundation, Attn: Rob Hager, P.O. Box 553, Fallbrook, CA 92088.

“Rob was the nicest guy in our department. He had a great sense of humor, and everyone felt like the best version of themselves when they were around him,” Paur said. “He was a devoted father, husband and friend.”

A private memorial service will be held for Hager, officials said.