Kittens found zip-tied together are ready to be adopted

RANCHO SANTA FE — Two kittens who were found zip-tied together in a shopping cart earlier this year have recovered are ready to find their forever families.

Frodo and Sam, now 4 months old, were found zip-tied together along with three of their siblings in a shopping cart in Riverside County in late May.

The good Samaritan who found the kittens rushed them to Helen Woodward Animal Center, where they received emergency treatment.

The chances of survival were slim. One of the kittens had already died when they were found, and two others succumbed to their injuries shortly after. Frodo and Sam were the only survivors.

“Finding someone who could care for them 24/7 was so important for their survival,” said Kendall Schulz, adoption director for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. “We are unbelievably grateful to have the dedicated community of fosters we have and were able to find someone on such short notice.”

The brothers spent the next several months growing up in a foster home where they could recover in a low stress environment. While the worst was behind them, the pair still faced several challenges ahead.

Frodo’s leg was so severely damaged by the zip-tie that it required amputation. The two also had to overcome a brush with Feline Leukemia Virus, an infectious disease that severely compromises a cat’s immune system. Frodo had tested positive a week before his surgery; however, it was discovered to be a false positive a week later.

Finally, the time came for Frodo’s amputation, which is a major procedure for such a little guy. He required weeks of recovery, during which his brother stood by his side, offering support in the form of grooming, cuddles, and playtime.

“These little guys really went ‘there and back again’ together,” Schulz said. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Frodo and Sam officially became available for adoption on Sept. 19.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center requires the pair to be adopted together. All adopted cats from the animal center must also remain indoors and cannot be declawed.

For more information about Frodo and Sam, or their journey, please contact the Adoptions Department at: 858-756-4117 ext. 1, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.