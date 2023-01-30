North County Cocktails: Lazaro Jimenez, Herb & Sea Espressotini

I’m sick of making my own drinks! Something needs to be done. I’m on the hunt for an inspired cocktail in North County.

Lucky for me, North County is filled with talented bartenders who can inspire and fill the void left behind when I finished the last of the frosted Rudolph cookies. I’ve been reaching out to local mixologists to find out what the professionals can offer.

This week, I checked in with bartender Lazar Jimenez of Herb & Sea in Encinitas.

Herb & Sea is part of the “founded by (celebrity) Chef Brian Malarky” chain of restaurants that include Herb & Wood, Herb & Ranch, Animae and Searsucker,* among others.

On its face, the restaurant is a seafood and oyster bar, but dig into the menu and you’ll find plenty of intrigue featuring meats and veggies that don’t fall in that narrow window. I’m looking at you, Oak Grilled Egglant.

I like to live on the edge, so I’ll probably skip right to the dessert menu and will need a recommendation from this week’s featured bartender Lazaro to wash it all down.

Name: Lazaro Jimenez

Hometown: Fallbrook

Venue name: Herb & Sea, Encinitas

Cocktail Name: Herb & Sea Espressotini

Key Ingredients: Vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueu, Ironsmith espresso, Madagascar vanilla

Years bartending: 10

Cheers!: How would you describe the cocktail?

Lazaro: The Herb & Sea Espressotini is a creamy coffee-forward cocktail with hints of vanilla.

Cheers!: What inspired it?

Lazaro: The restaurant partnered with local coffee roaster Ironsmith Coffee, which led to the creation of the Herb & Sea Espressotini. The drink is an ode to the classic espresso martini.

Cheers!: What does it pair well with?

Lazaro: The Herb & Sea Espressotini pairs well with all of our desserts, especially the Lava Cake or Coffee Semifreddo.

Cheers!: What’s the best thing about bartending at Herb & Sea?

Lazaro: Not only is the food delicious and the restaurant beautiful, the chefs prioritize working with local purveyors so we receive the freshest ingredients to create cocktails.

Cheers!: What’s one thing readers should know about you?

Lazaro: I’m a simple guy that loves tequila and bone marrow.

Valentine’s Day at Herb & Sea brings us a four-course prix fixe menu at $119 per adult with a $65 wine pairing option. Of course, I’m partial to cocktails, and they have a fancy looking drinks menu. The Fire & Nice (jalapeno tequila) and Sneaky Snake (bourbon and apple) look particularly enticing with an H&Spressotini for desert.

Stay tuned to Herb & Seas on Instagram @herbandsea and Tik-Tok @herbandsea.sd, or visit www.herbandsea.com to make a reservation. Visit Herb & Sea at 131 D Street in Encinitas. Restaurant hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 5:00 – 9:00 PM.

Follow and share your drinking adventures with Cheers! North County on Facebook and Instagram.