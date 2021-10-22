Nonprofit offers more rental assistance

SAN MARCOS — Renters within San Diego County whose income has been impacted because of COVID-19 restrictions, may now receive financial help from a new program for rental assistance.

TrueCare, a nonprofit health care provider for the diverse communities in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties, has joined the county of San Diego’s efforts to help families apply for COVID-19 emergency rent and past-due utility payment assistance. This is made possible through the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program (ERAP).

Renters do not need to be TrueCare patients to obtain TrueCare’s help in applying for rental assistance. However, to qualify, applicants must show an inability to pay their rent by documenting a loss of income and lack of assets because of COVID.

To be eligible, a single renter’s income must be $67,900 a year or less; a couple’s combined income no more than $77,600, and a family of four, no more than $97,000 a year.

As of Sept. 3, renters who are relocating and meet income level limits may obtain up to two months’ rent, including a security deposit, for a maximum of $7,000.00.

Rental assistance is available to residents who live within the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Housing Authority, including the unincorporated areas of San Diego and the cities throughout San Diego County. These include Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos, Solana Beach and Vista. Residents of the city of San Diego can visit ERAPSanDiego.org for information about rental assistance in their areas.

TrueCare’s enrollment team will assist qualified individuals in applying for the ERAP program over the phone or in person Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TrueCare’s various locations, including Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside’s Mission Mesa Pediatrics and San Marcos.

“Just when we thought the worst was over, we’re recognizing the longer term impact the pandemic has had in the community, creating more health and financial hardship across San Diego County, particularly for low-income families,” said Briana Cardoza, TrueCare’s chief business development officer. “This program allows us to support our community in getting the help they need.”

For more information, renters should call or text (760) 736-6734 or e-mail [email protected]