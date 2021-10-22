State declares drought emergency for SoCal

ENCINITAS — In an Oct. 19 proclamation, Gov. Newsom extended to Southern California the drought-related State of Emergency, that had been declared earlier in the year for other areas of the state. The emergency declaration directed water agencies throughout the state to activate their Water Shortage Contingency Plans to preserve water supplies.

Olivenhain Municipal Water District had already activated Level 1 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan in 2016. At the Level 1 condition, customers are encouraged to take voluntary actions to reduce water waste, such as promptly fixing leaks, stopping runoff from inefficient irrigation, irrigating only during night and early morning hours, and avoiding washing down paved surfaces. The State Water Resources Control Board may supplement voluntary conservation by prohibiting certain wasteful practices, such as irrigating within 48 hours after measurable rainfall. OMWD is closely monitoring water supplies and statewide conservation efforts. Additionally, OMWD continues to diversify our water supply sources to reduce our reliance on imported water.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to be mindful of how we are using our water,” said OMWD Board Secretary Bob Topolovac. “Actions like ensuring your sprinklers are properly aligned and raised high enough to water the plants, and not the sidewalk, go a long way in preventing waste and conserving water.”

For more information and for ways to save water, OMWD customers are encouraged to visit olivenhain.com/drought.

Olivenhain Municipal Water District is a public agency providing water, wastewater services, recycled water, hydroelectricity, and operation of Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve. Organized in 1959, OMWD currently serves approximately 87,000 customers over 48 square miles in northern San Diego County.