New San Marcos City Council sworn in

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos City Council welcomed one new council member and said goodbye to another last week as they recognized the results of the November election.

Incumbent Mayor Rebecca Jones was elected to a second term over challenger Randy Walton, who represented District 2 on the council for the past four years. Mike Sannella was elected to Walton’s old seat after emerging victorious in a four-man race.

At the City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting, city staff and community members thanked Walton for his work on the council, as well as his previous service as an elected official on the San Marcos Unified School District board. They presented him with a plaque.

“We hope you stick around and continue your extraordinary service to our community. Whatever you choose, I know it will be meaningful,” resident Kathy Steel said.

Walton, whose non-city work includes managing a law firm and serving as a board member for the San Marcos Promise, also expressed his gratitude to the community and his colleagues.

“It’s been an absolute privilege and an honor to serve in this role and it’s been an experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life, and I thank you all sincerely,” he said.

Sannella previously served eight years on the Vallecitos Water District board, representing parts of San Marcos, Carlsbad and the Lake San Marcos community. He said one of his goals is to foster continued collaboration between the water board, the city and the school district while on council.

“I know the City Council has come a long way in working together and collaborating and partnering with all the other entities,” he said. “One of my goals and one of my hopes is to continue and take that to another level, and to have all three of those entities kind of moving in the same direction more frequently.”

Jones thanked the community for their support in electing her to a second mayoral term.

“I have had such a privilege to represent San Marcos for the last 16 years, and this is my second term as mayor and I could not be more thrilled,” Jones said.