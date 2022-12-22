Opening on Vallecitos Water District board

SAN MARCOS — Due to the recent general election, Vallecitos Water District has a vacancy on its board of directors.

The water district is currently seeking a new Division 4 director to replace new San Marcos City Councilman Mike Sannella. Directors assist in setting policy and direction for the public agency.

Eligible persons interested in being appointed as a Director to fill the vacancy must submit a letter of interest to the Vallecitos Water District, 201 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos, CA 92069, Attention: Anthony Flores, Senior Executive Assistant.

The letter must state the qualifications of the applicant and the reasons the applicant desires to be appointed to the Board. Applications will be accepted by mail; by e-mail to [email protected]; or by hand delivery during the District’s office hours.

More information at vwd.org.