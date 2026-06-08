Desmond, von Wilpert face off in high-stakes House race

SAN DIEGO — The top two candidates in the primary for the 48th Congressional race have hit the ground running for the General Election in November, where the outcome of the race could determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, a Republican, and San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, a Democrat, will battle for the seat currently held by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Bonsall), who is not seeking re-election.

Desmond leads the 12-person race with 40.1% of the vote as of Sunday, followed by von Wilpert with 20.7% of the vote.

“Last night, voters across CA-48 sent a loud and clear message: they’re done with high taxes, they want a secure border, and they want to be able to afford to live here,” Desmond said in a statement on Wednesday. “This was a big victory, but the real work starts now.”

Von Wilpert, who led nine Democrats in the race, has already been added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program, which focuses on key seats that could flip from Republican to Democratic in 2026.

She characterized Desmond as someone who will push the Make America Great Again agenda, raise costs, attack fundamental rights, and abandon working families, and herself as someone who will fight to take back control from Trump.

“With control of the House on the line, there has never been a more consequential race for Congress in our region. This November, voters will have a clear choice: between more of Trump’s chaos, corruption and cruelty — or a leader who will stand up and fight for our communities,” von Wilpert said in a statement on Thursday.

Desmond has earned Trump’s endorsement, but has made his mark locally with a long career in local politics, serving 12 years as San Marcos Mayor before joining the Board of Supervisors in 2019.

Desmond’s priorities are addressing homelessness through treatment, enhancing border security, supporting reliable energy options, and supporting veterans through vocational training.

Von Wilpert has served in local government since 2020, and previously worked as a former city prosecutor, federal labor attorney, and Peace Corps alumna. Her campaign focuses on protecting affordable health care and abortion rights, protecting LGBTQ+ rights, holding Immigration and Customs Enforcement accountable, and undoing what she said is corruption by the Trump administration.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, who battled with von Wilpert to be the top Democrat on the ticket, lagged behind the San Diego councilmember with 10.0% of the vote. In a statement, the Mexican-Palestinian Navy veteran said his progress was derailed by millions of dollars worth of attack ads by super PACS and other political organizations.

The biggest spender was Democratic Majority for Israel, a supporter of von Wilpert, which spent over $2 million in television ads opposing Campa-Najjar within two months of the primary.

“Defeating the undo [sic] influence of money in politics is bigger than me, one district, or party. American democracy itself hangs in the balance, if we do not guard it with jealous anxiety, it will perish,” he said.

Following the passage of Proposition 50, the boundaries of the 48th District were redrawn to include portions of eastern and northern San Diego County and southwestern Riverside County. New areas in the district include Escondido, Vista and San Marcos in San Diego County and Palm Springs in Riverside County.

The final primary election results will be certified on July 10. Here are updated results for other primary races impacting North County:

San Diego County Supervisor District 5

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones held a wide lead in the five-person race for the 5th district supervisor seat with 39.62% of the vote as of Monday morning. She will head to a November runoff with former county Democratic party chair Kyle Krahel, who earned 21.37%.

“I’m now looking forward to uniting voters to win the General Election in November, so that we can bring common sense back to the county Board of Supervisors, and focus on the issues that matter most to you — affordability, public safety, fire protection, better roads, and transparency,” Jones said on June 5. “While we’re proud of this incredible primary result, now the real work begins.”

Vista Mayor John Franklin earned 18.95%, followed by former La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians chairwoman Norma Contreras with 11.36%, and public health official Sasha Miller with 8.28%.

District 5 is currently represented by Desmond. While the five-person Board of Supervisors is intended to be nonpartisan, party politics play a major role, with a current Democrat majority on the board.

U.S. House of Representatives 49th District

Incumbent Rep. Mike Levin (D-Dana Point) and Republican challenger Armen Kurdian will proceed to the General Election. As of Sunday, Levin had earned 54% of the vote, followed by Kurdian with 27.6%.

Republican Star Parker came in third with 18.5% of the vote and will not be proceeding to the General Election.

State Senate District 40

Former San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott, a Democrat, and Republican nonprofit founder Kristie Bruce-Lane are both headed for the General Election in the 40th Senate District race.

Elliott led with 46.6% of the vote, followed by Bruce-Lane with 28.6%. San Marcos City Councilmember Ed Musgrove, another Republican in the race, earned 24.8% and will not proceed.

Either Elliott or Bruce-Lane will replace Brian Jones, a longstanding Republican who will be termed out of the California legislature in 2026 after six years in the Assembly and eight years in the Senate. He currently serves as the Senate Minority Leader for the California Senate Republican Caucus.

Two-candidate races

Several races featured only two candidates, with incumbents largely favored in the primaries. In two-person races, both candidates proceed to the General Election.

In State Senate District 38, Democrat incumbent Catherine Blakespear held 52.7% of the vote compared to Republican challenger Laura Bassett’s 47.3%.

In the 74th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Laurie Davies leads with 54.1% of the vote over Democrat challenger Sergio Farias with 45.9%.

In the 75th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Carl DeMaio received strong support, with 60.7% of the vote, over Democrat challenger Gerald Boursiquot, who received 39.3%.

In the 76th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Darshana Patel received 54.0% of the vote, compared to Republican challenger Carrie Espinoza Villanueva, who received 46.0%.

In the State Assembly 77th District, Democrat incumbent Tasha Boerner leads Republican challenger Trinity Hannaway with 59.7% compared to 40.3%.

Measure H

North County voters within the Tri-City Healthcare District also overwhelmingly supported Measure H, which authorizes a partnership between Tri-City Medical Center and Sharp HealthCare, with 92.25% voting in support.

Under the partnership, Sharp will assume operational and financial responsibility for Tri-City and plans to invest $100 million to modernize facilities and expand services.

“With voter authorization now secured and pending certification of the election later this month, Sharp HealthCare and Tri-City Healthcare District can move forward with a 30-year partnership and lease agreement,” Sharp said in a statement following the primary.