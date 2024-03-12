Primary results continue to roll in for North County races, Prop 1

Results from the March 5 primary election continue to roll in, with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters sharing its most recent update late Monday.

As of late Monday, around 30,000 votes remained to be processed in San Diego County. The next round of updated, unofficial results will be released online by 5 p.m. on March 15.

Counties must certify their results by April 4 or within 30 days of the election, and results from the California Secretary of State will be officially certified by April 12.

Here are the updated unofficial results as of Monday evening for races affecting North County, as well as the statewide ballot measure Proposition 1, according to the California Secretary of State and San Diego County Registrar of Voters:

48th Congressional District: Incumbent Rep. Darrel Issa (R-Vista) continues to hold a wide lead in the 48th Congressional race with 62.6% of the vote, followed by Democrat Stephen Houlahan, who is likely to be the challenger in November, with 14.8%.

Democrats Whitney Shanahan (12%), Mike Simon (7.3%), Matthew Rascon (2.2%), and independent candidate Lucinda KHW Jahn (1.1%) trailed behind.

49th Congressional District: The two candidates set to head to the November general election are incumbent Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) with 50.7% and Republican challenger Matt Gunderson with 25.9%.

Republican candidate Margarita Wilkinson came in with 11%, followed by Kate Monroe with 9.9% and Sheryl Adams at 2.4%.

This will be Gunderson’s second time advancing to the general election after his 2022 run for the 38th Senate seat against state Sen. Catherine Blakespear.

“I’m honored and humbled by the support we have received tonight, and I’m pleased to announce that we will be the Republican candidate to challenge Rep. Mike Levin in the General Election,” Gunderson said in an Election Day statement. “Mike Levin is out of touch with the district and our country desperately needs new leadership.”

74th Assembly District: Incumbent Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) continues to lead the two-person 74th Assembly District race with 55.8% of the vote, compared to Democratic challenger and San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan’s 44.2%. Both Davies and Duncan will advance to the November election.

75th Assembly District: Republican candidate Carl DeMaio holds a large lead in the 75th Assembly race with 43.1% and is set to advance to the November ballot. Republican Andrew Hayes is currently in second place with 18.7%, followed closely by Democrat Kevin Juza with 18.2%.

Candidates who will not advance past the primary are Democrats Christie Dougherty (9.9%), Joy Frew (7.3%), and Republican Jack Fernandes (2.8%).

76th Assembly: Leading the competitive 76th Assembly Race is Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane with 49.7%, followed by Democrat Darshana Patel with 34%. Democrat Joseph Rocha is in third place with 16.3% and does not appear to be advancing past the primary.

Patel thanked residents for their support and said she is looking “onward to November,” when she will be the Democratic challenger.

“I decided to run because I believe California has to do more for working families, invest in public education, provide high-quality health care, and support our most vulnerable neighbors. I believe the voters heard and shared those hopes,” Patel said on social media last week.

In a March 6 statement, Rocha, who also ran for the 40th Senate District seat in 2022, thanked his supporters and said he would continue to advocate for residents in need.

“I congratulate Dr. Patel on her victory, and I urge everyone who supported our campaign to join me in standing with her in the fight to defend Assembly District 76 from extremists,” Rocha said.

This is the first time in 12 years that the seat will be up for grabs by a challenger, with incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) termed out but set to appear on the November ballot for San Diego’s City Attorney seat.

77th Assembly District: Incumbent Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) continues to lead the 77th Assembly District race with 56.9% of the vote, followed by Republican challenger James Browne with 38.5%, who will join Boerner on the November ballot, and Democratic challenger Henny Kupferstein with 4.6%.

39th Senate: Incumbent Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D-La Mesa) remains in the lead over Republican challenger Bob Divine with 60.5% of the vote compared to Divine’s 39.5%. Both will advance to the November election.

Proposition 1: Voters remain split over state ballot measure Proposition 1, with returns showing 50.4% in favor and 49.6% opposed. If passed, the measure would authorize issuing $6.3 billion in bonds to add 6,800 mental health and addiction treatment beds and build around 4,300 housing units, with half reserved for veterans.

Prop 1 would also give the state more control over how counties spend their current mental health tax funds from Prop 63, requiring a greater focus on individuals with serious mental health and substance use issues.