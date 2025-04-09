New bike ordinance coming to Del Mar

DEL MAR — The Del Mar City Council unanimously approved new regulations for bicycles and e-bikes on Monday, in order to align with rules in neighboring coastal jurisdictions.

City leaders said the regulations are needed due to the recent increase in e-bikes and the higher risk they pose, and to create consistent regulations between Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas, which are all served by the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station.

Increased enforcement and regulations around e-bikes in North County began to take shape in 2022, after two cyclists on e-bikes were killed within one week of each other last summer in Carlsbad. In 2023, the Encinitas community was also shaken by the death of a 15-year-old who was killed in a collision while riding an e-bike.



Both Solana Beach and Encinitas adopted new bike regulations in 2023, and in Del Mar, adopting an e-bike ordinance consistent with other jurisdictions is one of the city’s priority items in its work plan.

“We have been lucky in the big scheme of things. We’re hearing from other communities that have had a proliferation of e-bikes, and along with that, some very dangerous conditions, serious accidents, other things,” said City Manager Ashley Jones. “Fortunately, Del Mar has not seen that magnitude here, but it’s important for us to keep our code updated.”

Proposed regulations presented Monday require bikes to use the designated bike path or bikeway whenever there is one available, and prohibit bikes from riding in any park or preserve or along trails or walkways at the San Dieguito Lagoon or River Valley, unless otherwise noted.

Riders will also be required to wear and strap helmets, and follow all applicable laws such as yielding to pedestrians and obeying traffic signals and signs.

Significantly, the ordinance also adds a diversion program in Del Mar, which allows first-time violators of bike laws to take a bike safety training course approved by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office rather than receiving a citation.

One regulation regarding sidewalks remains to be decided. The ordinance presented Monday prohibits riding bikes on sidewalks in the business district, which city staff said is consistent with the cities of Solana Beach and Encinitas.

However, some council members said they would like to see bikes prohibited on all sidewalks. Councilmember Tracy Martinez said she would be “hard-pressed” to approve an ordinance without this stipulation.

“I do not support riding on sidewalks on bikes, period,” Martinez said.

City leaders said they would research this issue further and bring back other options when the council reviews the ordinance again for a second reading.

While Del Mar hasn’t seen the same fatal bike accidents as some neighboring cities, bikers note that there are still safety risks.

Mayor Terry Gaasterland, an avid e-biker, said that when biking on Highway 101, cars will often back up into the bicycle lane without noticing the people riding there.

“I myself have practically run into cars that are in front of me, and the only place to go is the road,” Gaasterland said. “I use my e-bike all over the city, and I try to be very safe and try not to die.”

Resident Brad Walters also noted that there are scenarios where it’s necessary to leave the bike lane and go on the road, including when making a left turn or to avoid parked vehicles or debris blocking the lane.



City staff said the ordinance would account for these scenarios.