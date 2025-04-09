Letters: Density bonus flaws

Dear Editor,

Recently I sent a letter to State Sen. Blakespear, a former mayor of Encinitas, regarding the flaws of density bonus, which I would like to share with those of you who live in Encinitas.

Dear Sen. Blakespear,

I’m writing to express concern about the threat Senate Bill 79 poses to those of us who genuinely care about providing affordable housing. SB 79 has virtually no affordability requirements and threatens to override voter-approved Proposition A height limits in Encinitas.

As you may know, Encinitas has already been hurt by the state’s current density bonus laws, which heavily favor market-rate units and allow only a minimum number of affordable homes.

A recent example is the 30-home Torrey Crest development on Melba Drive. Of those 30 homes, just three will be affordable — and that’s after three existing lower-income homes were demolished.

Bottom line: Existing lower-income renters will be displaced, and there will be zero net gain in affordable housing.

On top of that, a large number of trees will be cut down, and bird and wildlife habitats will be replaced with heat-producing hardscape.

It’s clear that the Building Industry Association and certain developers — who value profit over community — hold the most sway in Sacramento. Rather than improving current density bonus laws to meaningfully increase affordable housing, our legislators seem to be blaming the public for pushing back.

This tactic — straight out of Trump’s playbook — paints concerned residents as NIMBYs. SB 79 is just the latest example of California’s flawed housing policies, pushed by Sen. Scott Wiener and backed by legislators who appear ready to support them.

I’m looking for answers, not excuses. Why are lawmakers pushing laws that cater to developers while ignoring the real need for affordable housing? Why aren’t they fixing the current policies to better serve lower- and middle-income Californians? Why aren’t they working with local governments — instead of setting them up to be sued?

I would appreciate hearing your perspective on SB 79 and the state’s approach to density bonus laws in general.

C.J. & Bernard Minster

Encinitas