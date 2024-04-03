NCTD counsel named to federal rail advisory panel

OCEANSIDE — The federal Surface Transportation Board has appointed North County Transit District General Counsel Lori Winfree to the newly formed Passenger Rail Advisory Committee.

“[Winfree’s] extensive experience in intermodal transportation makes her an incredible choice for not only the committee, but to the district and our partner agencies in California who will benefit from her work,” said Shawn Donaghy, NCTD CEO. “This new committee will provide the STB with invaluable insight of the experiences shared by passenger rail agencies and our customers to help forge knowledgeable solutions as the Board makes critical decisions for the future of passenger rail in this country.”

The national committee will focus on subjects such as improving efficiency on passenger rail routes, collaboration between passenger rail carriers and freight rail hosts and “improving regulatory processes related to intercity passenger rail to benefit the public and the communities served by passenger rail and the environment,” according to a statement from the agency.

Winfree has served as general counsel for NCTD for more than 10 years. She also manages all operations and use agreements with other rail operators that utilize NCTD’s railroad tracks.

“The creation of this new committee shows the dedication of the STB to add more voices to the national conversations around issues impacting passenger rail service,” Winfree said.

Winfree’s committee appointment is for a two-year term.