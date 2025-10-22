Nana’s Lil Helpers brings holiday joy to seniors in need

VISTA – As the holiday season approaches, the local nonprofit Nana’s Lil Helpers is renewing its call to the community: bring light to nursing home residents who might otherwise feel forgotten. The group was founded in 2019 after its founder’s grandmother entered long-term care and lost many of her personal items. That moment inspired a mission to restore dignity and warmth to seniors who have so little.

Nana’s Lil Helpers delivers new, unwrapped gifts to low-income residents in care facilities across North County San Diego. Pajamas, blankets, slippers, toiletries, reading glasses and small comforts are carefully selected with input from nurses and social workers who know what is most needed.

“The moment I learned staff were handing out unlabeled clothes from my Nana’s closet and residents were left without their own items, I knew I had to do something,” the site explains. Since that first drive, the organization has grown year by year with the simple belief that everyone deserves to feel loved and valued.

The deadline for this season’s donations is Dec. 13. Drop-off locations are available throughout Vista, Carlsbad, Oceanside and San Marcos, giving residents across North County a chance to take part. Volunteer opportunities include wrapping gifts, distributing flyers or hosting a drop box. One hundred percent of monetary donations go directly toward gifts. Supporters can also “adopt” a resident to provide personalized presents.

A thank-you note from one facility reads, “It’s always been such a blessing having Nana’s Lil Helpers reach out to our residents. They look forward to your special Christmas gifts every year.”

The organization’s gift list may sound modest: cozy pajama sets, jogger suits, blankets, beanies, gloves, non-slip socks, toiletry kits and reading glasses. But for an elderly person living on a fixed income, these simple items carry deep meaning. They represent ownership, comfort and care. Nana’s Lil Helpers makes sure each one is given with love and intention.

As December draws near, the message is clear. Many seniors will spend the holidays hoping for a moment of connection, a small reminder that someone remembers them. The smallest gesture can change that story.

How to help:

• Visit the organization’s Amazon wish list to send new items directly.

• Drop off a new, new unwrapped gift at any listed location.

• Make a monetary donation through PayPal or Venmo.

• Volunteer your time or space for gift wrapping or distribution.

Picture a nursing home resident sitting quietly, waiting through another day that feels like every other. Then imagine the moment they open a soft blanket or a pair of slippers chosen just for them. That moment says, “You matter.”

To donate or volunteer, visit nanaslilhelpers.org.