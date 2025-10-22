United Airlines returns to Carlsbad airport in 2026

CARLSBAD — United Airlines will return to McClellan-Palomar Airport next spring, restoring regional service to North County San Diego for the first time in a decade.

Beginning March 30, 2026, United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will launch twice-daily flights from Carlsbad to the carrier’s Denver and San Francisco hubs using Embraer E175 regional jets, according to county airport and United officials.

Tickets are now available for purchase.

The move makes United the second major U.S. airline with scheduled commercial service at McClellan-Palomar, following American Airlines’ return earlier this year with daily flights to Phoenix, as reported by The Coast News.

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning, announced the new routes on Instagram, noting the significance of reconnecting smaller airports like Carlsbad to the national network.

“Carlsbad is a bit different for the United network,” Quayle said. “It’s not Bangkok. It’s not Bari. It’s a small domestic airport, and there’s something special about connecting it to the world.”

United last served McClellan-Palomar in 2015 with flights to Los Angeles. Since then, the airport has undergone upgrades, including a new terminal and modernized facilities.

In addition to United and American, semi-private carrier JSX continues to offer limited service from the Carlsbad airfield.

The return of major carriers signals renewed interest in expanding air access for North County travelers, who otherwise rely on San Diego International Airport, roughly 30 miles to the south.

In March, Citizens for a Friendly Airport, a Carlsbad-based advocacy group, sued the County of San Diego over its approval of a lease agreement allowing American Airlines to operate daily commercial flights out of McClellan-Palomar Airport.

The group, which argues the county violated a 2021 court order requiring consultation with Carlsbad officials before authorizing commercial air service, also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block flights pending the outcome of litigation.

A judge denied the request, and the lawsuit is ongoing.

County airport officials were not immediately available for comment. The Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.