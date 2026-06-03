Murder charge filed in death of Escondido ‘Trump House’ owner

VISTA — A man accused of attacking the owner of Escondido’s so-called “Trump House,” who later died from his injuries, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face a newly filed murder charge.

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, is accused in connection with a May 20 attack on 69-year-old Army veteran Kerry Sheron outside the victim’s home, which was well known locally for its prominent display of American flags and pro-President Donald Trump signs.

Prosecutors allege Butler punched Sheron, causing him to collapse to the ground, then struck him several more times after he had fallen. A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured, according to police.

Escondido police said a motive for the attack remains under investigation, including whether there may have been “a political component,” though the department said it had not developed evidence to support that conclusion.

Investigators were also exploring whether Butler and Sheron had any prior relationship.

Butler was initially charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, making criminal threats and battery. He pleaded not guilty last month, but Sheron died in a hospital two days after Butler’s arraignment.

Earlier this week, prosecutors filed an amended complaint charging Butler with murder.

Butler remains in custody without bail.