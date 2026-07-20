Judge finds ‘Trump House’ murder suspect competent for trial

SAN DIEGO — A judge has ruled that Thomas Caleb Butler is mentally competent to stand trial after he allegedly beat a 69-year-old veteran to death outside of his Escondido home in May.

Prosecutors allege that Butler, 32, physically attacked Kerry Sheron outside Sheron’s home near the corner of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street on May 20. Butler was initially charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, making criminal threats and battery, and pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment.

Sheron died in a hospital two days later, four days after the attack, leading the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to file an upgraded murder charge against Butler. However, the court suspended criminal proceedings before he could be arraigned on the murder charge, pending an evaluation by a court-appointed forensic psychologist.

On July 17, Judge Kristopher Young reviewed the evaluation results and found Butler mentally competent. The finding means he is able to understand the nature of the criminal proceedings and/or able to assist counsel in the conduct of a defense in a rational manner.

“Based upon that report and the evidence and opinion within it, the court finds based on a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant is mentally competent,” Young said at the Central Courthouse in San Diego.

Criminal proceedings in the case will resume, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Sheron’s wife, Maria, and other loved ones were present at the hearing.

“I’m satisfied with the judge’s finding he is competent to go forward with trial,” said Jim Gillie, a friend of Sheron’s.

During the attack, Butler allegedly punched Sheron, causing him to fall to the ground, then struck him several more times after he had fallen. A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured, according to police, and Butler fled the scene before being arrested a few blocks away.

Sheron’s home is well known for its prominent display of American flags and pro-President Donald Trump signs. Escondido police said last month they were investigating whether the attack may have been “politically motivated,” but that they had found no evidence to support that conclusion thus far.

“The violent assault and murder of Kerry Sheron outside his own home has left his family and community shaken and grieving for the veteran’s senseless loss of life,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a June 3 statement announcing Butler’s upgraded murder charge.