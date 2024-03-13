Mountain lion struck, killed by vehicle days after downtown sightings

OCEANSIDE — A young mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday in rural Oceanside has sparked speculation about its possible connection to recent sightings of a similar animal roaming the streets of downtown a few days earlier.

On March 8, Oceanside police responded to a report of a deceased young male mountain lion near North River Road and Wilshire Road near South Morro Hills. The animal had been fatally struck by a vehicle at approximately 7:25 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. The driver was not injured in the collision, and their identity was not identified.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to examine the animal and then notified the San Diego Humane Society.

The incident occurred just days after several individuals and security cameras captured footage of a mountain lion wandering the streets of downtown Oceanside between March 4 and March 6.

The animal was spotted in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Coast Highway 101 near Oceanside City Hall, in the 1100 block of South Coast Highway 101, and on state Route 76 at Rancho Del Oro near Ivey Ranch Park.

“We cannot confirm, at this time, if this is the same mountain lion seen in the city over the past few days,” police said.

Resident Leah Viveiros shared an image on a community Facebook group showing the large tan cat peering into the door of the Regal Theatre around 2 a.m.

“My kid was working; she heard a loud noise and this is what was at the front door,” Viveiros wrote, describing one of the sightings.

While many suspect the deceased mountain lion to be the same one seen in downtown Oceanside, wildlife authorities caution against assumptions.

“According to CDFW, this animal was a younger male lion, likely a disperser,” said Humane Society spokesperson Nina Thompson. “It’s difficult to say if it is the same lion that was being reported in the area this week, as this is the time of year where young mountain lions will start to disperse and seek territory of their own.”

Fish and Wildlife, the state agency responsible for tracking mountain lions, encourages residents to report any sightings to help them better monitor situations.

Some wildlife experts speculated about the origin of the mountain lion spotted in Oceanside.

“It is very possible this one came from the Camp Pendleton area, or perhaps Fallbrook,” said Autumn Nelson, wildlife operations manager at the Ramona Wildlife Center. “It’s hard to say because mountain lions can move 10 to 12 miles daily.”

Nelson said that male mountain lions typically roam territories ranging from 40 to 200 square miles, with the average being 100 square miles. As young mountain lions become more independent, they disperse and seek out their territory.

Mountain lions typically inhabit steep, rocky canyons or mountainous terrain, but they can also be found in deserts and coastal forests, ranging from sea level to elevations of 10,000 feet.

Although mountain lions are not commonly found in highly populated urban areas, Nelson said that urban development encroaching on their habitat increases the likelihood of sightings and vehicle-wildlife collisions.

“Vehicle strikes are a common cause of mountain lion mortalities as urban development spreads to wilderness areas,” Nelson said. “Human-made wildlife corridors are an important step towards creating safe spaces for animals to cross roads and freeways.”

Residents can report mountain lion sightings at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir/incident/create.