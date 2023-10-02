The Coast News Group
The motorcyclist, 33, was pronounced dead at the hospital following a collision this weekend near Camp Pendleton. Stock photo
Motorcyclist, 33, killed in Fallbrook collision

FALLBROOK — Investigators sought today to determine what caused a collision that killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist over the weekend in a neighborhood near Camp Pendleton.

The man was heading east on Alvarado Street in Fallbrook shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when the Harley-Davidson he was riding rear-ended a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck near Morro Street, then crashed into several parked cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.

“At this time, it appears alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the cause of this collision,” CHP public affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said Monday.

